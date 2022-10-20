High School Football: Friday's Northeast Iowa Prep Football Capsule Preview

Game notes: With a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and 8.5 yards per carry, the Indians only needed to air the ball out 28 times this season. Junior MaKade Bloker leads Clarksville with 1,068 yards and 14 touchdowns while senior Connor Tesone added 1,044 and 18 touchdowns. The Wolverines feature a 1,000-yard rusher of their own in senior Max Fehr who posted 1,003 yards and 23 touchdowns on 115 attempts this season. Defensively, West Bend-Mallard racked up 18.5 sacks and 40.5 tackles for loss.