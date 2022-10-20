High School Football: Friday's Northeast Iowa Prep Football Capsule Preview

Class 2A(All games start at 7 p.m.)
Union (2-6)
at No. 6 Greene County (7-1)
Where
- : Jefferson
Playoff history
- : Union is in for the the 16th time and second straight season. The Knights are 13-12 all-time and were state champs (2011) and state runner-up in 2016. Greene County is making its eighth appearance and its fifth straight. The Rams are 2-7 all-time in the playoffs.
Game notes
- : A late-season surge saw the Knights reach the playoffs. Senior Joren Fisher has rushed for 603 yards and seven scores, while Logan Rosauer has 18 catches for 300 yards and two scores. Greene County qb Gabe Ebersole has passed for 1,037 yards while throwing 13 touchdowns against one interception. Senior running back Patrick Daugherty has rushed for 790 yards, while Jack Hansen leads the Rams in receiving with 18 grabs for 358 yards and two scores.
New Hampton (6-2)
at Waukon (5-3)
Where
- : Waukon
Playoff history
- : This is the Chickasaws 23rd state playoff appearance. The Indians are in for the 11th time and sixth straight.
Game Notes
- : Junior running back Braden McShane leads New Hampton. He has rushed for 1,524 yards and 19 scores. He also has 10 catches for 113 yards and a score. Noah Hatlan has passed for 1,318 yards and rushed for 496 more while accounting for 22 touchdowns. Corbyn Palmer leads Waukon with 783 rushing yards and 12 scores, while Nash Pearson has 42 catches for 559 yards and three scores.
North Fayette-Valley (6-2)
at Crestwood (5-3)
Where
- : Cresco
Playoff history
- : NFV is in for the 21st time and the TigerHawks are 37-18 all-time in the playoffs: Crestwood is in for the 10th time and first since 2016.
Game notes
- : Sophomore Decklyn Heins has passed for 1,034 yards, and NFV has rushed for 2,033 yards as a team, led by Ayden Burrow’s 740 yards and 10 scores. Cadet senior quarterback Cole Butikofer has passed for 623 yards and seven scores while also leading Crestwood with 828 rushing yards and 12 scores.
Class 1A Eagle Grove (3-5) at Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1)
Where
- : Parkersburg
Playoff history
- : This is the Eagles seventh playoff appearance. A-P is making its 24th appearance and is 26-20 all-time in the playoffs.
Game Notes
- : Eagle Grove has thrown the ball just 58 times this season, but have rushed it 397 times for 2,308 yards and 23 scores. Cayden Schultz leads the team with 538 rushing yards. The Falcons feature a balanced attack as junior Gavin Thomas has passed for 924 yards and 11 scores, while Adam Schipper and Aidan Junker have combined to rush for 1,270 yards and 20 touchdowns. Kaden Huttinger has 23 catches for 432 yards and six scores.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-4) at Sigourney-Keota (6-2)
Where
- : Sigourney
Playoff history
- : As a combined program, S-F is making its ninth appearance and first since 2018. S-K is in for the 24th time and have 33 all-time playoff wins.
Game notes
- : Kade Mitchell leads the Cougars with 461 rushing yards and six scores, but quarterback Davis Van Sickle, Jaxon Willems and Noah Henderson all have 40-plus carries. Van Sickle has thrown for 679 yards and seven scores. The Cobras have passed the ball just 41 times while rushing it 370 for 2,400 yards and 34 scores. Cole Clarahan leads the team with 968 yards and 17 scores.
Denver (6-2)
at Columbus Catholic (5-3)
Where
- : TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
Playoff history
- : After just missing out on the playoffs last year, the Cyclones are back in the field for the 17th time. Denver owns an all-time record of 16-15 in the playoffs. Columbus is also back after a one-year absence and will b making its 15th playoff trip. The Sailors are 21-11 all-time in the playoffs.
Game notes
- : Denver relies on senior running back Ethan Schoville. In his last four games, Schoville has rushed for 764 yards and 13 scores, all wins for the Cyclones. He has 1,215 yards and 19 scores for the season. Columbus is in the field after winning its last four games. The Sailors have rushed for only 1,470 yards as a team, but they average 7.3 yards per carry. Carson Hartz leads the team with 421 yards and seven scores. Columbus, defensively, is averaging close to five tackles for loss per game. Mason Knipp leads the team from his defensive line position with 19 1/2.
Cascade (5-3)
at Dike-New Hartford (6-2)
Where
- : Dike
Playoff history
- : This is the 13th trip for Cascade, while Dike-New Hartford is in for the 22nd time and the Wolverines are 37-19 all-time in the playoffs.
Game notes
- : Mason Otting has thrown for 1,060 yards and 11 scores for Cascade, while Jack Menster leads the team with 975 rushing yards and 11 scores. Wolverine leading rusher Jerek Hall has not played the last two games, but Micah Walston has picked up the slack. Walston is now up to 399 yards and eight scores. Benton Bixby and Braxten Johnson have connected 24 times for 470 yards and eight scores.
Class A Belle Plaine (4-4)
at Grundy Center (8-0)
Where
- : Grundy Center
Playoff history
- : This is trip No. 12 for the Plainsmen who own just one playoff victory in program history. The Spartans have been in the state championship game each of the last three seasons and own state titles in 1984, 1987 and 1988.
Game notes
- : Belle Plaine has passed the ball just 36 times in eight games while rushing it 416 for 2,359 and 34 scores. Ty Alcott leads the team with 1,118 yards and 17 scores. Dominate defense and balanced offense has carried Grundy Center to an unblemished record. Junior quarterback Colin Gordon leads the offense. He has passed for 1,262 yards and 12 scores. He is one of four ball carries who have carried the ball more than 39 times. The Spartans averaged better than five tackles for loss per game, and have forced 19 turnovers.
Nashua-Plainfield (5-3)
at West Hancock (8-0)
Where
- : Britt
Playoff history
- : The Huskies are in for the second-straight season and seventh time in program history. West Hancock, the defending champions, are in for the 26th time.
Game notes
- : Junior Titus Evans and sophomore Aiden Gelner have combined to rush for 1,564 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead Nashua-Plainfield. The Eagles have rushed for 2,649 yards and 40 scores. Kale Zuehl, a junior, has rushed for 827 and junior Mitchell Smith has 740.
Hudson (4-4)
at Newman Catholic (7-1)
Where
- : Mason City
Playoff history
- : Hudson is back in for the 19th time and first time since it won the Class A title in 2018. This is the 18th trip for Newman.
Game notes
- : Junior Camden Davis has passed for 681 yards for the Pirates, while sophomore Noah Borcherding leads the team with 534 rushing yards. Davis leads the squad with five rushing scores. Senior Max Burt has passed for 1,307 yards and 21 touchdowns to pace Newman offensively. The Knights also have 24 rushing touchdowns, led by Burt’s nine. Toby Keston, Doug Taylor and Noah Hamilton all have 20 or more catches.
Saint Ansgar (5-3)
at Wapsie Valley (6-2)
Where
- : Fairbank
Playoff history
- : This is the fourth straight and 22nd overall appearance for the Saints. The Warriors are in the field for the 33rd time and own 50 all-time playoff wins.
Game notes
- : Saint Ansgar is a ground-oriented offense that has passed just 32 times. The Saints have rushed for 2,742 yards and 39 touchdowns, with Tate Mayer lead the squad with 1,020 yards and 18 scores. Connor King has added 833 rushing yards and 10 scores. Warrior quarterback Casey O’Donnell has passed for 16 touchdowns. Running back Braden Knight leads a strong ground game with 831 yards and nine scores. Knight also has six touchdown receptions.
8-PlayerWinfield-Mount Union (6-3) at No. 3 Don Bosco (7-0)
Where
- : Gilbertville
Playoff history
- : This is the 12th straight playoff appearance for the Dons who own a 33-7 record in the postseason and four state titles in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019. The Wolves make their ninth playoff overall appearance in the playoffs and first since 2015.
Game notes
- : Winfield-Mount Union features a dominate ground attack led by junior quarterback Cam Buffington who boasts 1,279 yards and 22 touchdowns on 127 attempts. As a team, the Wolves have put up 2,711 yards on the ground this season. Don Bosco also features the ground game with 1,992 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns as a team. However, the Dons are a team which has shown the ability to win through the air as well. In a 34-30 win over Easton Valley, quarterback Ty Purdy threw for 427 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Dons to victory. Defensively, the Dons posses a ball-hawking secondary which came up with 12 interceptions—four of which were returned for a touchdown.
New London (6-3) at No. 7 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1)
Where
- : Reinbeck
Playoff history
- : New London makes its sixth consecutive playoff appearance and 10th overall. The Tigers have won one state title in 2018. The Rebels are in for the 16th time. They have two titles in program history in 2015 and 2016.
Game notes
- : Led by quarterback Dom Lopez, the Tigers feature a strong offense which put up 945 passing yards and 2,262 rushing yards. Lopez has 1,420 total yards and 26 total touchdowns to his credit this season. Gladbrook-Reinbeck spent time ranked as high as No. 4 after starting the season 6-0. The two-pronged attack of juniors Isaac Clark and Austin Vaverka have led the Rebels to the 12th ranked offense in terms of All-Purpose Yards in 8-player this season.
Central City (7-1)
at Tripoli (7-1)
Where
- : Triopli
Playoff history
- : It is trip No. 3 for Central City and first since 2018. Tripoli makes its 11th trip to the postseason and third in a row.
Game notes
- : Central City, led by junior Aiden Klostermann, owns a ground-oriented attack which averages 7.6 yards per attempt. With 2,057 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns, the Wildcats like to impose their will on opposing defenses. You cannot talk about the Tripoli Panthers without talking about Rowan Carlson. The senior quarterback has run for 1,605 yards and 33 touchdowns while adding 889 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air.
Clarksville (5-3)
at West Bend-Mallard (6-2)
Where
- : West Bend
Playoff history
- : Clarksville returns to the playoffs for the ninth time and first since 2014. The Wolverines also break a playoff drought, making their first appearance since 2015 and 21st in program history. West Bend-Mallard has won four state titles in 1994, 1998, 1999 and 2004.
Game notes: With a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and 8.5 yards per carry, the Indians only needed to air the ball out 28 times this season. Junior MaKade Bloker leads Clarksville with 1,068 yards and 14 touchdowns while senior Connor Tesone added 1,044 and 18 touchdowns. The Wolverines feature a 1,000-yard rusher of their own in senior Max Fehr who posted 1,003 yards and 23 touchdowns on 115 attempts this season. Defensively, West Bend-Mallard racked up 18.5 sacks and 40.5 tackles for loss.