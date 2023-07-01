Barrett Moran threw three hitless innings of relief to help preserve a win in game one, and then Teeghen Rath and Dash Shortway combined on a four hitter as Cedar Falls completed a doubleheader sweep of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 4-3, 4-1, Friday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

In relief of Maddox Strassburg in game one, Moran threw just 29 pitches over three innings walking one and striking out one.

That performance came after the Tigers took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of runs.

Rath went 3-for-4 in game one with a pair of doubles, while Logan Wroe was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, and Shae Buskohl and Cy Anderson each collected a pair of hits.

In game two, Cedar Falls scored single runs in the second, third, fourth and sixth innings. Anderson drove in two runs, while Tate Hermansen and Buskohl each had RBIs.

Dubuque Senior 7-9, West 2-2: The Rams used a steady offensive attack to take the doubleheader from West.

In the opener, Thomas Gettman and Alex Willis each went 2-for-3 with a RBI for the Wahawks.

In game two, Josh Willis went 2-for-3, while Gettman and Jesse Alcorn each drove in a run.

Independence 8-12, Central Dewitt 4-4: Chase Kiler went 3-for-4 and scored twice and Trey Weber was 2-for-4 with two doubles in the Mustangs win in the opener, before Indee rolled in game two.

Mitchell Johnson, Korver Hupke, Andrew Rottinghaus, Keegan Palmer and Samuel Hamilton all drove in runs.

Seven different Indee batters drove in runs in game two with Luke Johnson leading the way with 3 RBIs. Kiler went 2-for-3 and scored twice, and Korver Hupke scored three times.

Dike-New Hartford 2, Mason City Newman 1: The Wolverines scored runs in the sixth and seventh innings to rally to a victory over top-ranked (1A) Knights Friday.

Nick Reinicke pitched six innings working around five hits, four walks and three batters to keep Newman at bay. Lewis Textor allowed one runner in the seventh to pick up the save.

Reinicke was also 1-for-3 with a home run as he drove in both of DNH’s runs.

Other scores: North Scott 12-8, Waterloo East 1-7.