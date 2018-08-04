Time: 10 a.m. to noon
The High Nelly Bike Rally is a social bike ride of either 5 miles or 14 miles in conjunction with the Iowa Irish Fest. It starts and ends at Lincoln Park in Waterloo. The ride is primarily along the bike trails in Waterloo and Evansdale. The registration includes weekend entry into the Iowa Irish Fest, T-shirt and swag bag. A post ride party includes prizes for the best costume and nicest vintage bike. Prizes include 3 bikes and many other prizes and gift certificates from our many sponsors.
