Hidden connection between dementia & hearing loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are health issues that commonly accompany hearing loss in older adults including tinnitus, vertigo and even being 3 times more likely to experience a fall — with just mild hearing loss.

There is one risk that is so hidden that even some of the best researchers have difficulty coming up with a definitive link between it and hearing loss.

That risk is dementia.

In a long-term study led by Dr. Frank Lin, Professor of Otolaryngology, Medicine, Mental Health, and Epidemiology at John Hopkins University, Dr. Lin looked at 1,984 older adults and documented the extent of their hearing issues and the association with falls and the onset of dementia.

Dr. Lin found that the annual rates of cognitive decline or dementia, were 41 percent greater in older adults with hearing problems than those without.

Dementia is a syndrome — usually of a chronic or progressive nature — in which there is deterioration in cognitive function, beyond what might be expected from normal aging.

Close to 50 million people are currently living with dementia and 10 million new cases are diagnosed every year worldwide.