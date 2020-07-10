Here's what you need for epic backyard movie night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Canceled camps, postponed trips, closed pools and more — summer 2020 is shaping up to be very different for families across the country. While you may not be able to do some activities, that doesn't mean you can't make lasting memories while enjoying time together. You just have to think creatively and plan unique events at home!

One way to inspire smiles is to turn your backyard, patio or even balcony into your own outdoor movie theater. Whether it's a family fun day, a cozy evening with your partner or a night in with roommates, an outdoor home movie experience is the perfect way to make memories. The experts from TiVo share insider tips for making it the best outdoor movie experience ever:

Projector and sound: If you don't already have a projector, research options within your budget. Keep sound in mind as well. Depending on the projector purchased, you may want to add a portable speaker or sound bar.

Wi-Fi: Make sure the signal is strong enough for the viewing area. Test before movie night to make sure there aren't any weak spots and adjust accordingly.