Here's what you need for epic backyard movie night

Canceled camps, postponed trips, closed pools and more — summer 2020 is shaping up to be very different for families across the country. While you may not be able to do some activities, that doesn't mean you can't make lasting memories while enjoying time together. You just have to think creatively and plan unique events at home!
One way to inspire smiles is to turn your backyard, patio or even balcony into your own outdoor movie theater. Whether it's a family fun day, a cozy evening with your partner or a night in with roommates, an outdoor home movie experience is the perfect way to make memories. The experts from TiVo share insider tips for making it the best outdoor movie experience ever:
Projector and sound: If you don't already have a projector, research options within your budget. Keep sound in mind as well. Depending on the projector purchased, you may want to add a portable speaker or sound bar.
Wi-Fi: Make sure the signal is strong enough for the viewing area. Test before movie night to make sure there aren't any weak spots and adjust accordingly.
Streaming player: Forget time-consuming searches and bothersome delays with the right player. TiVo Stream 4k eliminates app switching and makes it easy to find your favorite movies with a single search and includes 4K UHD, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for the ideal viewing experience.
Streaming services: Explore options, like free, ad-supported services like Pluto TV, Tubi TV, IMDb TV, and TiVo+ found on TiVo Stream 4K. There are also subscription-based streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+. Video-on-demand services like Vudu and Fandango are also popular because you can rent or purchase a broad range of new and classic films.
Screen: A large white wall works just fine, but if that isn't available, hang a white bed sheet or white blackout cloth from your local craft store. For serious outdoor movie buffs, consider purchasing a projection screen.
Rolling on set: Fun themes for movie night
Family movie night: "Finding Nemo," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" or "Spy Kids"
Red, white and blue: "Captain America: The First Avenger" or "Independence Day"
Backyard fright night: "Friday the 13th," "Fantasy Island" or "A Quiet Place"
Summer Lovin': "Dirty Dancing," "500 Days of Summer" or "Mystic Pizza"
Midnight showings: "Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Pink Flamingos" or "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes"
Concessions: Consider setting up a buffet table with popcorn and boxed candy so everyone can grab what they want before settling in for the film. Another option is to select snacks to go with your theme, such as fish-shaped crackers for ocean themes or American pops for patriotic movies.
Comfort: Set out blankets or air mattresses closer to the screen so people can sit down low. Further back you can have chairs and tables as needed. Don't forget plenty of blankets and pillows so everyone can get comfortable.
