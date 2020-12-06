Here's a look back at Iowa's football win over Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 35-21 victory Saturday at Illinois:
1. The good
There's always defense.
On a day when Iowa's offense sputtered and Illinois ran through the Iowa defense for scores on two of its first three possessions, the Hawkeyes found a way to make a difference on defense.
Iowa helped itself by limiting Illinois to 4.8 yards per play, nearly 1.5 fewer yards per snap than the Fighting Illini have averaged this season. That's a difference maker and the difference became even more pronounced as the Hawkeyes rallied from a 14-0 hole 90 seconds into the second quarter.
From that point on, Iowa limited Illinois to a total of 200 yards on the 53 plays it ran. That average of 3.7 yards over the final 43 minutes of the game was well below the Illini's season average gain of 6.4 yards per play.
"We played Iowa football,'' defensive end Chauncey Golston said, offering that Iowa's confidence never wavered.
"You can't let the scoreboard dictate how you are going to act,'' Golston said.
Illinois became the 21st straight opponent to be held to 25 or fewer points by the Iowa defense, the longest streak in the nation among power-five programs.
2. The growth
Spencer Petras celebrated his 21st birthday last month.
He matured as an Iowa quarterback Saturday.
Since the onset of the unique 2020 season, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has warned anyone willing to listen that there would likely be more ups, more downs, more inconsistencies with the Hawkeyes' first-year starting quarterback than his predecessors.
The lack of spring practices, sporadic summer workouts and a delayed fall camp separated Petras' situation from his Iowa peers, Ferentz said.
Saturday at Illinois, fans caught a glimpse of both the young sophomore and the maturing starter in about a 90-minute window.
Petras' start against the Illini -- hitting 4-of-8 passes -- was as shaky as his teammates, but the way he dealt with it and the follow through showed why he is Iowa's starting quarterback.
When things looked bleak, Petras spent time on the sideline going from receiver to receiver, offering encouragement which translated into production and a run of 35 unanswered points in Iowa's fifth straight win.
Petras played turnover-free football, completed 14 of his last 20 passes and threw a career-best three touchdown passes to complement his team's 204-yard rushing effort.
Most importantly he demonstrated great leadership as he rallied his teammates to on a day when things could have easily went south.
3. The fun
At the end of the day, football remains a game and through a couple of open press box windows in a largely-empty Memorial Stadium, it was easy to hear Hawkeye players encouraging other as Iowa rallied to win.
From 0-2 to 5-2, from down 14-0 to winning 35-14, this Iowa team seems to be having a good time as they move from one challenge to the next.
"The guys were having fun. These guys, they enjoy each other. The team has a good vibe and they're having fun right now,'' Ferentz said.
"I think they're really proud of what they've done and what they've accomplished the past five weeks.''
4. The not so bad
On a day when things could have ended very differently for Iowa, it turned to be a pretty average game for the Hawkeyes in Saturday's 35-21 win as they earned their seventh straight victory over Illinois and their fifth consecutive win this season.
In the win streak over the Fighting Illini, a run which dates to a 2008 loss to the Illini, Iowa has averaged 35.5 points per game against Illinois. The Hawkeye defense has limited the Illini to 11.6 points during that span.
This season while rolling to five straight Big Ten victories following an 0-2 start to the year, the Hawkeyes have outscored their opponents 186-76. That averages out to 37.2 points per game in the five wins, making Saturday pretty much just another average day at the office for Iowa in recent weeks.
5. The ugly
Starting with the opening minutes of play, the first quarter was about as ugly as it gets for Iowa.
Starting with blocking issues on the return of the opening kickoff that resulted in Ihmir Smith-Marsette getting dropped at the 15-yard line to Petras being sacked for a seven-yard loss on second down and Iowa needing to burn a timeout seconds later when it struggled to get a play in, it wasn't the type of beginning the Hawkeyes had scripted.
"In your mind, you start having dark thoughts when those things happen. It's like, OK, maybe not our day,'' Ferentz said. "But, that's why the games are 60 minutes. That's why you keep playing.''
