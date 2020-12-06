Here's a look back at Iowa's football win over Illinois

Most importantly he demonstrated great leadership as he rallied his teammates to on a day when things could have easily went south.

3. The fun

At the end of the day, football remains a game and through a couple of open press box windows in a largely-empty Memorial Stadium, it was easy to hear Hawkeye players encouraging other as Iowa rallied to win.

From 0-2 to 5-2, from down 14-0 to winning 35-14, this Iowa team seems to be having a good time as they move from one challenge to the next.

"The guys were having fun. These guys, they enjoy each other. The team has a good vibe and they're having fun right now,'' Ferentz said.

"I think they're really proud of what they've done and what they've accomplished the past five weeks.''

4. The not so bad

On a day when things could have ended very differently for Iowa, it turned to be a pretty average game for the Hawkeyes in Saturday's 35-21 win as they earned their seventh straight victory over Illinois and their fifth consecutive win this season.