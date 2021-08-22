Help House of Hope Win a Grant

WATERLOO-Communities across the United States answered the call from State Farm® to submit causesthat would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods. Now these projects need your help by voting for them to bring money to their communities. From August 18 through August 27, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com to help bring a $25,000 grant to each of the top 40 vote-getters.

Iowa has one of the causes in the top 200. Waterloo-based House of Hope plans to support its Pillars transitional housing program for youth with Neighborhood Assist funding. Pillars assists youth transitioning out of foster care with housing, individualized case management and support services, life skills classes, mentoring and tutoring services.