Heather Stech keeps the wheels greased and moving at Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center in Waterloo.
As nurse manager, it’s her job to make sure the staff of 12 nurses who assist the 18 resident family physicians there are following best practices for optimum patient care.
“She is someone who works incredibly hard and strives to ensure patients at Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center receive the highest quality of care and that it is a wonderful place to work for the staff as well,” said Alayna Zelle, a receptionist at the practice who nominated Stech for a 2019 Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurse honor.
Stech has been at the family practice center for 21 years. Initially she wanted to be a nurse in pediatrics or obstetrics, then realized family practice medicine would let her do that and more.
“We get the whole life spectrum in family practice,” she said.
Stech graduated from Allen College in 1995. She’s spent the bulk of her nursing career at Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center, which serves as the base of training for the Northeast Iowa Residency Program. During their three-year training period, resident physicians provide comprehensive medical care to more than 7,700 patients.
“I love what I do because of the teaching side of it,” Stech said. “We have 18 resident doctors at a time, and it’s neat to see them grow.”
Stech also aims to help the nurses who report to her reach their career goals.
“With her kind approach and years of knowledge she has advice to give in any situation that arises and is willing to lend a hand to help,” Zelle said. “She will always let you know if she notices something you do well. Heather has a way of making every person feel included and an important part of the family.”
A family atmosphere is important at the practice, but Stech is also known for a “family first” approach with her staff. Stech, of La Porte City, is married and has two sons ages 19 and 17.
“Heather knows that the key to keeping her staff happy is to make sure she helps them maintain a balance between work and time with family. She has been known to take on extra tasks to help a nurse be able to attend last-minute school events,” Zelle said.
Stech said that model is ultimately better for patients.
“I want them to come to work and give 100 percent and then go home to their real jobs. Family is the most important thing. If I’m flexible with them for family things, they are less stressed and they’ll give back 100 percent to patients,” she said.
Stech’s staff appreciate her leadership.
“Heather navigates both as a nurse and supervisor with grit and grace,” Zelle said. “Her integrity, kindness and enthusiastic approach help us each become better in our respective positions. Our clinic has been lucky to have a nurse like Heather call it home for over 20 years.”
