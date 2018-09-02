HEATHER BREMER-MILLER joins Amperage Marketing & Fundraising as a regional fundraising adviser. For the past 12 years, Bremer-Miller, of Tripoli, was executive director at Covenant Foundation Inc. and Sartori Health Care Foundation-Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare Iowa. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in 1994 and then received her master’s degree in 2006 from University of Northern Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.