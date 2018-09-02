Heather Bremer-Miller

HEATHER BREMER-MILLER joins Amperage Marketing & Fundraising as a regional fundraising adviser. For the past 12 years, Bremer-Miller, of Tripoli, was executive director at Covenant Foundation Inc. and Sartori Health Care Foundation-Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare Iowa. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in 1994 and then received her master’s degree in 2006 from University of Northern Iowa.

