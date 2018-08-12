Letters to the Editor logo

 

CHRISTINE KEMP

Peoples Community Health Clinic Chief Executive Officer

WATERLOO -- Peoples Community Health Clinic will celebrate National Health Center Week Aug. 12-18 to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of community health centers and the dedicated staff who bring health care to the medically underserved.

Community health centers like ours provide care to thousands of Iowans. Locally, we served more than 17,000 patients and helped more than 1,200 people experiencing homelessness in 2017. Iowa’s community health centers provide quality care, often exceeding our national peers in a variety of quality metrics. Our integrated care model makes us unique as patients can receive medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, lab, X-ray, and enabling services under one roof.

We are on the front lines dealing with complex issues in our community: substance use disorders including opioid addiction, low birth weights, hypertension, heart disease, and obesity. Our program has enjoyed longtime bipartisan support. We appreciate Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Joni Ernst, and Rep. Rod Blum for their continuous support.

Whether you are a veteran, senior, unemployed, insured or not, you can get affordable, compassionate and culturally competent primary care when you walk through the doors of our community health center.

