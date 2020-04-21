Health board asks Reynolds to temporarily shutter Tyson

WATERLOO -- With Black Hawk County now at 374 cases of confirmed coronavirus, and three deaths attributable to COVID-19, community leaders begged county health officials Tuesday to do what they could to temporarily shutter a meatpacking plant at the heart of the outbreak.
"I receive calls from folks that are terrified," the Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith told the Black Hawk County Board of Health during an emergency meeting Tuesday morning.
Creighton-Smith said people in her parish and around the community have told her of working conditions at Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo, whose workers account for 182 of the county's coronavirus caseload as of Tuesday morning, according to the Black Hawk County Health Department.
She accused Tyson of risking "their team members' lives for production and profit" by staying open.
"The governor expressed a concern about having to euthanize 50% of the hogs" if the plant shutters temporarily, Creighton-Smith said. "My concern is that, if we don't close this plant down, we will find ourselves with a number of those who we love dead in their homes or on ventilators dying from this virus."
Black Hawk County NAACP president LaTanya Graves said she had also received numerous calls from Tyson employees afraid they will unwittingly spread the virus to their family members. She said a large outbreak here would be "devastating."
"I'm asking you to do whatever you can to ensure people will not lose their lives for being forced to work," Graves asked the board.
But the board can do very little under a disaster declaration, which by design gives the governor broad powers under Iowa Code, said the board's attorney Michael Treinen, warning board members Tuesday that if they tried to order Tyson to close, they could face a lawsuit and it might "hurt our favor" with the state.
"She's talked a lot about trying to keep Tyson open; clearly that's what she's trying to do," Treinen said. "Right now, I say work within the law and try to work with the governor on this."
vice chair of bhc board of health
chair recused herself for this specific mtg
Catherine Zeman
due to recent steep rise in covid 19 cases locally (necc to hold mtg)
Belinda Creighton-Smith
pastor, UNI faculty
my life's work is for the equity and advocacy of af am people and people of color
express my concern and my grief as it relates to tyson foods and the number of people in my parish and in the comm who are concerned about the actions of tyson and the fact that they would risk their team members lives for production and profit
what grieves my heart is that we have human beings running from war torn countries, civil wars, ethnic cleansing, running to the us for a better life, only to die after being infected by this covid virus because no one took it serious enough to put protections in place or shut the plant down long enough to cleanse the plant
not only does it affect ppl of color and diff ethnicities, in the poor, but it's not going to remain in that particularly sphere, will expand beyond that
it behooves us to do whatever it is, i implore this board to do whatever it is you can do, even if it is to push the envelope
i receive calls from folks that are terrified
its not true that they are being more flexible, they're penalizing them, if they lie and say theyre sick and dont have the sick pay, they lose the money and families cant afford to do that
then you have individuals that will show up because they believe its important
and then many going to work who dont know they're infected because they dont have symptoms
so sayig if you dont feel well stay home is not realistic
someone has to step up, someone has to challenge what the governor is refusing to do
gov expressed a concern about having to euthanize 50% of the hogs
my concern is that if we dont close this plant down we will find ourselves with a number of those who we love dead in their homes or on ventilators dying from this virus
someone has to stand up
LaTanya Graves
BHC NAACP president
i have received numerous calls from employees who work at tyson and their families afriad they will come home and infect them
we are such a small comm
in the larger cities they have wiped out thousands
if we get half of waterloo infected, that would be devastating
my concern is just like them, and i told them do not go
im practicing sd
but these people that are forced to go back to tysons and they have not taken the proper procedures to disinfect it, clean it thoroughly
im asking you to do whatever you can to ensure people will not lose their lives for being forced to work
Wes Pilkington
we all really appreciate what you do in this comm and sharing these comments with us
Michele Devlin, UNI
would like to also encourage the board of health and other policy makers, law makers, to consider the needs of all workers in the plants on a continuum
what can agencies do to support these workers when and if they close
and that includes in the homes
lot of times live in housing that is more densely populated
closure of a plant, these are significant social challenges
there will be needs of all of the workers of all ethnicities and backgrounds to ensure their well being even after the potential closure of a plant
CAtherine
we are taking your comments and suggestions very seriously
evaluation of data and options related to spread of covid-19 and specifically to tyson in waterloo
Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye
think its important that we go over just an overview of what we've been doing in particular with tyson
did send out a memo last week, will go over that
health dept began to receive several complaints from tyson employees
joshua pikora was reviewing idph guidance for screening and isolating employees
tyson had indicated they were following the protocol
however we kept receiving complaints and started to see increase in case volume, asked to go to their plant
on friday april 10, thompson, pikora and myself went to tyson plant
toured site and reviewed guidance
that friday tyson had not mandated cloth based masks, and weren't worn properly
no mandate and lack of understanding of importance of face masks
so brought this issue to their attention
tyson stated to us they relaxed attendance policy and eliminated waiver for short term disability
at the time we visited i only saw one divider that was installed
however we witnessed the difficulty of social distancing in tyson
and that is also something they acknowledged
we saw employees that were working that were all close to each other
talked to dept of health and tyson corp office and informed them of situation
idph informed me they would provide addit testing
requested 1500 test kits, distributed them among the providers
due to the limited number of supplies and resources state informed me it was only for symptomatic individuals
so health dept in addition is working closely with tyson to identify contacts, ride share partners
bc of high increase in volume the state is also helping us to do some of the contact tracing due to the volume of cases
also communicated with tyson they need to provide interpreters esp after hours
they had communicated they would find a way to help us do that
local management indicated the majority of interpreters were not coming to work, so diff plan to address that
i gave hart and green, informed by rev mary robinson who is our board chair, chris schwartz and linda laylin that dep dir reisetter had contacted them
homeland security working on a plan to come set up mobile testing in bhc, still logistics and havent heard anything beyond that
Joshua Pikora
374 cases as of this morning in bhc
we first started to see increasing cases thursday, april 9
over 90% of cases reported since that date
investigations still ongoing
182 cases of illness related to the plant, mix of confirmed cases and symptomatic contacts
working with idph to help supplement our investigation
egbuonye
also spoke to state yesterday requesting additional testing
also asked them to lift requirement on symptomatic
they did comm with me they will look into the logistics, hoping by this afternoon i should hear from them
looked into what is our legal authority in terms of having the ability to enforce a closure
my attorney did look into that
Michael Treinen
in a disaster declaration situation, the gov -- once she makes that declaration -- is afforded broad powers under the code
this issue has actually come up regarding local shelter in place orders
unless the gov specifically or explicitly delegates that power to the county, in this case an isolation and quarantine situation related to tyson
the gov would need to deliberately delegate that power to our board in order for us to enter a valid order to close tyson
since gov has not delegated that to us, determined she has reserved that power for herself
she's talked a lot about trying to keep tyson open, clearly that's what she's trying to do
our position as board is to work with gov and try to implore gov
right now i just do not see the authority of this board to order the closure, prob it would be immediately undone, could potentially create some type of litigation, also might hurt our favor with state and gov
right now i say work within the law and try to work with the gov on this
Adam Froyum Roise
do we know if there's been any outside agency, use of protective equip?
egbuonye
no not at the moment
roise
any history of trying to gather info or talk to employees?
egbuonye
not that im aware of
roise
ive talked with numerous patients and find it extremely
hear about workers given piece of cloth and piece of plastic and not knowing what to do with them
have fever, being given tylenol and being told to go back to the line
it just seems like there is a complete lack of comm and this is among people who speak english as a first language
can't imagine workers who dont
im really frustrated by the situation
egbuonye
that is something that ive also witnessed, the lack of comm
also seen the local management confused
very clear their directions are from corporate
but there's so many inconsistencies
we've taken a diff approach which is talking to comm leaders for them to help us understand what we can do as a health dept for their comm
roise
in the gov's declaration dated april 16, sec 2 part b, all biz or other employers still operating shall take approp measures
she's saying the businesses need to take reasonable precautions and the crutch is on what reasonable means
she also calls on other agencies to monitor
do we have any indication from govs offie or idph how they're planning to implement that monitoring and assurance of safety?
egbuonye
no we dont
ive been the one communicating to them whats been going on here
roise
i fully support the need to keep our food supply going and the difficult position we're in
we def need to work harder to support them as well
biz and essential services should support iowans, not iowans giving their lives to support essential services, and i think that's an important line to draw
know there's a draft statement
Wes Pilkington
the basis for tyson to continue to operate id counter productive
and really question leadership if they think staying open
do you know why they would close the one in columbus junction with less cases and not close the one here?
egbuonye
very good question and still trying to figure out that question
the level of absenteeism and the impact on production, those are conversations ive had
the people ive communicated with, i think that's above their pay grade
pilkington
our comm deserves to hear something from tyson as to why they're choosing to remain open at this point
they owe it to our comm to explain why they're choosing to put people in danger
egbuonye
they had informed me it is an essential service and there is a domino effect
roise
meatpacking is a large industry in the state of iowa, more than one company, believe three diff outbreaks
assume number of plants that have not had outbreaks?
egbuonye
i think it would be stretching to say that
roise
curious as to what other companies are doing
Zeman
i did get the osha guidelines yesterday
they're just guidelines, theyre not standards
but they do have a general duty clause, they can take action if standards for safety in workplace are not being followed
began working on this issue since saturday, developed a proclamation to the full extent of our authority at this point
will read the statement
this was our first best effort considering the seriousness of the situation
whereas the gov, not the county, has the authority to close; whereas gov has declined to close the plant; whereas tyson has not voluntarily closed waterloo
current condition will exascerbate rapidly
will lead to a long term shortage of workers and more significant disruption in operation
therefore implore tyson to voluntarily close the plant temporarily to allow for cleaning and testing
and implement standards and ensure access to employee support
requests and implores gov kim reynolds to shutter tyson
Treinen
Pilington requested additional portion
additionally bhc board requests reynolds make covid 19 tests available to all citizens of bhc due to nature of extensive comm spread
Roise
im fully supportive of the statement as read
wondering if also want to ask state to define standards going forward
current def of outbreak is 10% of employees
when you have an org with thousands of employees, needing 10% to test positive seems really really late to the game, propose state change it
as soon as there is evidence of employee to employee transmission in any environment, state should
i think it's going to shoot way beyond that in the next couple of days
Roise
do you feel like the county is getting support from the state?
egbuonye
yeah, feel like they're under a lot of pressure
they've done their best to try to resolve some of our issues
Roise
this is not an easy situation by any means, i know it's wearing on a lot of us
Pilkington
tyson employees required to use CVS pharmacies, i worry for my colleagues at CVS, also worry about spread that could happen
Zeman
took vote, unanimous
next mtg 7:30 a.m. April 29
