Health board asks Reynolds to temporarily shutter Tyson

what grieves my heart is that we have human beings running from war torn countries, civil wars, ethnic cleansing, running to the us for a better life, only to die after being infected by this covid virus because no one took it serious enough to put protections in place or shut the plant down long enough to cleanse the plant

not only does it affect ppl of color and diff ethnicities, in the poor, but it's not going to remain in that particularly sphere, will expand beyond that

it behooves us to do whatever it is, i implore this board to do whatever it is you can do, even if it is to push the envelope

i receive calls from folks that are terrified

its not true that they are being more flexible, they're penalizing them, if they lie and say theyre sick and dont have the sick pay, they lose the money and families cant afford to do that

then you have individuals that will show up because they believe its important

and then many going to work who dont know they're infected because they dont have symptoms

so sayig if you dont feel well stay home is not realistic

someone has to step up, someone has to challenge what the governor is refusing to do