Head-to-head: Iowa House candidates in the Cedar Valley

Howard:

The issues that existed with the previous Medicaid system and greatly increasing costs from the Affordable Care Act led to the need for privatization. While the privatization had a turbulent start, most of the issues have been addressed and we can continue to address individual issues as they arise. We can also address any inefficiencies as they are identified. 1 in 5 Iowans are now on Medicaid, which highlights the importance of growing our economy and filling jobs to reduce the growing need for reliance on this system.

Salmon:

I will continue to advocate as I have been for individual patients and providers who contact me who have issues and work for resolution. I have seen a decrease in complaints over the years, so that is encouraging. However, with well over 600,000 Iowans on Medicaid, now 1 out of 5 Iowans, state government sometimes has issues. Iowa taxpayers have had a big challenge in keeping up with the cost of Medicaid.

Froyum: