Head-to-head: Iowa House candidates in the Cedar Valley

There's a lot at stake in the 2020 election -- particularly the Iowa Legislature races.
Besides possibly shifting the balance of power -- currently, both the Iowa House and Senate, as well as the governor's office, are Republican-held -- those seated for the 2021 Iowa Legislature will draft the new congressional and state legislative district plans following the 2020 Census, which could change a lot about who you'll vote for during the next decade.
So The Courier reached out to all candidates with a competitive race (not running unopposed) in Black Hawk, Bremer and Buchanan counties to tell us about some of the most important issues of the day. Candidates were strictly limited to 100 words per answer. We asked them more questions than we could fit in print, but you can find them all at wcfcourier.com.
Here are your Cedar Valley candidates running for Iowa House:
Iowa House
District 60: Southwestern Black Hawk County (part of Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Hudson and rural)
Incumbent Democrat Iowa Rep. Dave Williams faces Republican challenger Ryan Howard.
District 63: Bremer County and northern Black Hawk County
Incumbent Republican Iowa Rep. Sandy Salmon faces Democratic challenger Carissa Froyum.
District 64: Northern Buchanan County and southern Fayette County
Incumbent Democrat Iowa Rep. Bruce Bearinger dropped out after winning his primary. The race is between Democrat Jodi Grover and Republican Chad Ingels. Due to some confusion over the candidates, we were unable to contact Grover in time for inclusion in this race.
District 72: Tama County, most of Marshall County and part of southern Black Hawk County
Incumbent Republican Iowa Rep. Dean Fisher faces Democratic challenger Christina Blackcloud. Fisher did not respond to our questionnaire, despite multiple attempts to contact him.
District 95: Southeastern Buchanan County and northern Linn County
The incumbent, Republican Louis Zumbach, is not running for re-election; he has served since 2017. The race is between Democrat Christian Andrews and Alburnett Mayor and Republican Charlie McClintock. Neither candidate responded to our questionnaire, despite multiple attempts to contact them both.
The Questions
COVID-19 has dominated 2020, causing great economic hardship and the deaths of more than 1,400 Iowans. If elected, what is your plan to help Iowans recover from the crisis?
Williams:
As with all of these questions, my responses are based on listening to residents of House District 60 and the Cedar Valley.
I will advocate for the Governor to follow the advice of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce and Iowa’s medical professionals. Executive-level leadership has been neither transparent nor effective, adding to the anxiety so many feel. We have to do what we can to control the spread.
As always, I will proactively work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to quickly and equitably distribute financial support to individuals and small businesses that need the help.
Howard:
We need to focus on growing our economy and filling jobs. We need to overcome the workforce shortages by matching training and skills to labor market needs. I see these needs every day in my work with John Deere suppliers. I want to continue the successful removal of excessive regulations that slow growth and waste taxpayer dollars. We must also lower taxes and improve access to affordable high-quality child care so that Iowans can earn a living or continue their education. We need to keep our communities safe through support for law enforcement while protecting the individual freedom of Iowans.
Salmon:
Encourage maintaining the re-opening of Iowa businesses, churches, schools, etc. with health mitigation measures in place as needed. That is the best recovery plan. Ensure protection of Iowans’ rights and liberties, even in a public health emergency, to make a livelihood, gather for worship, and visit family members in the nursing home or hospital – again, done safely and responsibly.
Froyum:
When COVID-19 spread, I jumped into high gear: hosting virtual informational roundtables, providing care packages to hospital staff. We have to get this virus under control to get our economy back on track. Health and safety must be our top priority. First, we need to know where the virus is. We need free, on-demand testing close to home for every Iowan. Second, we need affordable PPE so that our schools, daycares, and businesses can ensure their own and others’ safety. Third, we need insurance companies to reimburse telehealth. Fourth, more need to wear masks in public to protect our neighbors.
Ingels:
There will need to be a focus on helping small businesses, especially restaurants and service-type industries that continue to be significantly impacted by COVID restrictions. It will need to be a collaborative effort to design programs that put support in the right places and help those businesses get a kick start. We also will need to address the mental health of many Iowans who are coping day-to-day with the health and economic issues of this year. Funding for effective mental health services will be critical to a quick recovery.
Fisher: (did not respond)
Blackcloud:
I think the number one way we can help Iowans recover is by helping people get back to work in a safe and productive way. We must seek targeted tax incentives for job creations and training programs so that our communities can thrive and grow. Until we can get a handle on COVID-19, we need to increase safety measures within the state and ensure that families can afford to carry on by expanding relief programs like SNAP.
Andrews: (did not respond)
McClintock: (did not respond)
The privatization of Medicaid in Iowa has been rocky for Iowans on Medicaid who say their treatment is being denied as well as health care providers who’ve said they aren’t getting reimbursed for care. What is your plan to fix the issues in Iowa’s Medicaid system?
Williams:
Denial of treatment and not paying providers is exactly how the private Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s) are trying to save Iowa money while making a profit.
Iowa is a small state with dedicated, hard working state agency employees who were doing an excellent job of administering Medicaid and minimizing waste and fraud. We are hurting citizens and wasting money by paying MCO’s to administer a system that was working. Our plan is to reverse the wasteful components, the first of which is Long Term Support Services. More substantive oversight of the MCO’s is warranted until the problems are solved.
Howard:
The issues that existed with the previous Medicaid system and greatly increasing costs from the Affordable Care Act led to the need for privatization. While the privatization had a turbulent start, most of the issues have been addressed and we can continue to address individual issues as they arise. We can also address any inefficiencies as they are identified. 1 in 5 Iowans are now on Medicaid, which highlights the importance of growing our economy and filling jobs to reduce the growing need for reliance on this system.
Salmon:
I will continue to advocate as I have been for individual patients and providers who contact me who have issues and work for resolution. I have seen a decrease in complaints over the years, so that is encouraging. However, with well over 600,000 Iowans on Medicaid, now 1 out of 5 Iowans, state government sometimes has issues. Iowa taxpayers have had a big challenge in keeping up with the cost of Medicaid.
Froyum:
My son was born with a life-threatening medical condition. He has Medicaid to cover care that keeps him alive, but private insurance won’t pay for. Additionally, my husband’s clinic wasn’t reimbursed by an MCO for months. My family knows the healthcare crisis from the inside. What has been done is immoral. Our rural providers and families have been hit hardest. 1. We should move long-term cases back to DHS management. 2. We should hold the MCOs accountable for paying their bills, just like Iowans. 3. We should fix the reimbursement rates and ensure reimbursement for telehealth.
Ingels:
I'm a parent of two children with disabilities that have received some Medicaid services. Our family has not experienced denial of care, however, the first few years of privatization have not been seamless. The state really needs to work on finding increased stability of managed care providers. Iowans, whether they are Medicaid recipients or employees of these companies, should not be shuffled annually to different providers. Dealing with health care issues is already stressful. We need to find ways to make the process easier and more comfortable for people, while continuing to increase the efficiency of delivery.
Fisher: (did not respond)
Blackcloud:
I believe we have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable populations. Medicaid privatization has been an absolute disaster. It was never intended to be a program of which insurance companies could profit. We need to return Medicaid back to the public sector and work to improve rural access to high-quality medical services to all Iowans.
Andrews: (did not respond)
McClintock: (did not respond)
Partly due to the coronavirus pandemic, Iowa’s public universities are struggling for funding. K-12 schools have also said in recent years their per-pupil funding from the legislature is inadequate. If elected, what would you do to help Iowa’s public schools and universities?
Williams:
I will keep working to help my colleagues understand that education is an investment that 1) allows all people to reach their full potential, and 2) is vital to helping our economy grow by preparing young adults for the looming shortages in the middle-skill and bachelor’s degree job markets.
Funding will of course depend on COVID-19 recovery; however, I would like to see K-12 teachers and staff receive at least one increase equal to the annual cost of living, and I will be a strong advocate for community colleges and Regents’ universities to give students some tuition relief.
Howard:
State funding for education has increased in each of the last ten years. Iowa will need to remain fiscally responsible while ensuring our schools have the funding they need to be successful. The funding should continue to be based on the tax revenue we expect to receive. We can also seek to find opportunities to improve cost efficiencies in school spending where possible. We must work to ensure that every child and young adult will have access to the education that best fits their needs.
Salmon:
I will continue to support funding as I always have for our schools, but it will be within the amount of money the taxpayers send us. I will keep in mind it doesn’t work for our schools to over-promise and under-deliver. Over the past 10 years, not only has K-12 funding not been cut, but it also has increased nearly $1 billion over that time, bringing total state aid to K-12 schools to almost $3.4 billion -- and that doesn’t count property taxes.
Froyum:
I am a fourth generation educator -- I have taught at UNI for 14 years now. We are also proud that our three children attend small-town public schools. The current state leadership disinvested from public education long before the pandemic. I will prioritize education again. That includes restoring adequate funding, ensuring educators’ right to collectively bargain, protecting IPERS, restoring local control for school planning, and opposing vouchers. Finally, we need to prioritize mental health care for our young people, including funding our regional mental health system.
Ingels:
I believe universities will continue to struggle, especially with COVID restrictions. Families want their students in the classroom, involved and engaged, and not with every class online. There are many, many virtual learning options for students that cost much less. Community college enrollment may accelerate given the current circumstances because the return on the educational investment can be recouped much faster. As far as PK-12 schools, funding has increased annually, just not as fast as some might like. A lot of the funding increases have been spent on additional administrative positions that are needed because of mandates.
Fisher: (did not respond)
Blackcloud:
We can never stop working to build a brighter future for the next generations. It sounds cliche, but we really do need to increase funding. I believe that all children thrive and learn in a society dedicated to ensuring they reach their full potential. I believe we can work together to find alternative routes of school funding other than property taxes, as it creates a huge disparity in the quality of education between wealthier and poorer districts (often along racial lines).
Andrews: (did not respond)
McClintock: (did not respond)
If elected, you would be serving under Gov. Kim Reynolds for at least the next two legislative sessions. How do you plan to work with her administration?
Williams:
I am known for my ability to work across the aisle. I have a good working relationship with the Governor’s key staffers. I worked closely with them on the Governor’s broadband bill, Future Ready Iowa and Empower Rural Iowa initiatives, and look forward to continuing our work next session.
Howard:
There is significant alignment on what our community needs and the focus of our state’s leadership, and I plan to work with Gov. Reynolds on these critical shared priorities. We must grow our economy and fill open jobs. We can achieve these goals through addressing the child care crisis, building our workforce, and lowering taxes. I will bring to the State House my first-hand experience gained through working with manufacturers, working with local non-profit programs, owning a state-registered child development home, and working on multiple countywide initiatives on child care and mental health.
Salmon:
My colleagues and I will work as we have in the past to come to agreement with her on the issues. Both the governor and we will identify shared priorities Iowans tell us, and work to find agreement on how best to accomplish them.
Froyum:
The key to working with anyone is to build relationships based on trust and forthrightness. Collaborating with others requires understanding where their interests and yours overlap, then creating an action plan around those items. To do this, we must first listen so that we understand the issues and interests. The EMS crisis is a perfect example. In our rural communities, ambulances are serviced by an aging group of volunteers who are stretched thin. We all have an interest in ensuring ambulance coverage. When we start with shared interests, then addressing them is a matter of listening, discussion, and creativity.
Ingels:
I look forward to working with Governor Reynolds on several issues, including mental health, education, and water quality. I have nearly 20 years' experience working on water quality improvement and will bring some innovative ideas about how farmers can really lead locally on water and soil health issues. I'm supportive of her proposal that would provide targeted funding for water quality and mental health services.
Fisher: (did not respond)
Blackcloud:
Where there is common ground to be found, I will seek to find it and move legislation forward because I believe all sides can work together to accomplish goals to make life better for Iowans. That being said, I will not shy away from holding her accountable, especially for the way she handled this pandemic.
Andrews: (did not respond)
McClintock: (did not respond)
Farmers have struggled for the last couple of years for a variety of reasons largely out of their control, from uncertain grain prices during last year’s trade war, to flooding, to COVID-19 in meatpacking plants which temporarily devastated the supply chain. What, if anything, will you do to help those working in agriculture?
Williams:
The ag economy is a large share of Iowa’s economy, especially in the Cedar Valley due to equipment manufacturing and food processing.
I was a minority (Dem.) party member of the House Agriculture Committee. The majority (Rep.) party of Iowa didn’t do much to help farmers the last two years, in part because most of the financial support is federal. We will need open dialogue and a bipartisan approach to work with the Federal Department of Agriculture and Iowa’s agriculture industry to take additional significant steps to revitalize our economy. We must remember Iowa’s agricultural workers feed the world.
Howard:
We need to keep the government out of the way of farmers. We must avoid excessive regulation that leads to a one-size-fits-all approach, which will not work for Iowa farmers. Conservation efforts should remain voluntary to avoid unintended consequences for our farmers as new technologies and practices are developed. I will support the work our state leadership has already begun in providing property tax relief and protecting capital gains deductions.
Salmon:
Among the concerns I hear from farmers are growth in property taxes, government regulation, and protection for private property rights, which I have addressed in the past and will continue to do so. Farmers care about the environment and want to be able to implement the soil conservation and water quality measures that fit their individual farms with government using a voluntary, incentivized approach (that) I have supported and will continue to support, instead of one-size-fits-all mandates.
Froyum:
The mismanagement of the pandemic response has made our ag situation deadly. Frankly, I am disgusted that our legislature failed to act to protect the workers at Tyson. Instead, they granted Tyson and other corporations immunity, while their workers got sick and unknowingly spread the virus around. Workers died. Plants shut down, and our farmers were left cleaning up the mess. In order to restore some balance, workers and farmers need to be at the table more. Plants need to be meeting health and safety standards, and they should be held accountable if they don’t.
Ingels:
Our Iowa Department of Agriculture does a great job of working with farmers on a wide variety of issues, and a couple ways that the legislature could help them work with farmers and retailers is to remove any limits to E15 delivery that are currently inhibiting a quicker move to E15 sales across the state. I would also like to work on providing incentives and reducing hurdles to small lockers and meat processing facilities across the state so that they can expand production and sales to Iowans, much like the craft brewery industry has done.
Fisher: (did not respond)
Blackcloud:
We’re at a crucial time where Big Ag is squeezing local farmers out. We need systematic change and conservation practices to save our land. Likewise, we need to better hold meatpacking plants accountable to health and safety regulations and ensure workers can safely work to provide for their families.
Iowa imports the majority of its food. If we learned anything from the trade wars, it’s the volatility of international markets. We need to incentivize the development of strong local food markets, which will provide less volatile markets for farmers and increase the availability of healthy, locally grown food to Iowans.
Andrews: (did not respond)
McClintock: (did not respond)
Child care shortages have been widely documented for years, with many Iowans dropping out of the workforce entirely due to a lack of affordable child care. How will you address this problem so Iowa families can go back to work?
Williams:
The child care coalition here in the Cedar Valley is working hard to close the gaps. Learning from the coalition is very valuable.
This past session, I voted to expand the child care assistance program, increase the child and dependent care tax credit, created new grants for those that want to open or expand a child care facility and worked to partner with small businesses that want to have child care on site.
Unfortunately, these ideas never made it to the Governor’s desk. This is a major priority of mine and one that I will continue working on next session.
Howard:
I will be a voice in the Iowa House that comes from inside the child care industry. I have worked with our county child care coalition to increase access to child care over the past few years, and my wife operates our state-registered child development home. The child care crisis is a community issue and can only be solved with policymakers, providers, businesses and parents working together. As part of welfare reform, we must eliminate the Child Care Cliff effect by building a tiered system to allow for Iowans to reach their career and education aspirations.
Salmon:
This is an issue it would be best to let the free market address instead of a government-imposed solution. Regarding child care, I supported the bill which addresses the “cliff effect.” Some employees cannot take raises or promotions at their workplace because they would lose their child care assistance benefits. This bill restructured those benefits to encourage employees to take advantage of those career opportunities and get off state assistance.
Froyum:
I’m a working mom, and my family has lived this challenge ourselves. According to Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral (ICCRR), Black Hawk County has lost a third of its programs over the past five years. The need is especially acute for infant care, where the cost is over $240 a week in Bremer County (ICCRR). PPE expenses are high, while reimbursement rates are low. It’s going to take extensive public-private partnerships to address this issue. That includes additional incentives for providers, resource sharing to drive down the costs of PPE, and increased reimbursement rates for child care assistance.
Ingels:
I have a daughter that works in a child care facility, and a grandchild that will be in daycare soon, so I understand some of these challenges, which have been magnified this year. "Fixing" the problem at the state level can become really difficult because each local situation can be so different. I would need to learn more about the whole system and state requirements and work with the experts to find opportunities for both parents and child care providers.
Fisher: (did not respond)
Blackcloud:
We need to invest in childcare by ending the "childcare cliff," where parents lose all childcare subsidies if they make over a certain amount, and establish a paid parental leave program at the state and federal levels. We also need to increase the minimum wage and look for scholarships, mentoring, and incentive opportunities to help make childcare an enticing career prospect for young people.
Andrews: (did not respond)
McClintock: (did not respond)
Iowa’s minimum wage has remained at $7.25 per hour, the same as the federal minimum, for more than 10 years. With today’s cost of living, a minimum wage job puts Iowans below the poverty line. What is your position on Iowa’s minimum wage laws?
Williams:
There is something wrong when a person working full time on minimum wage doesn't make enough money to take care of themselves or their family. According to the Economic Policy Institute, women, full time workers, and people over age 20 would be helped most by an increase in the minimum wage. If an increase in the minimum wage is not the answer, we must work together to find an alternative to lift full-time workers out of poverty and address the disparities that exist today.
Howard:
Iowa must focus on matching skills to the labor market needs, rather than focusing on raising the minimum wage. Iowa has jobs available and we need to increase access to the right job training and education to let Iowans work. A higher minimum wage can create a barrier to Iowans reaching their career aspirations by making it illegal to pay them for entry level work needed to advance to higher paying jobs. We must consider the unintended consequences and the long-term effects of raising the minimum wage, which can lead directly to job losses for Iowans.
Salmon:
Contrary to what it might seem on the surface and although tried for decades, the minimum wage and its subsequent raises have never brought people out of poverty and kept them there. Instead, it has the effect of reducing the number of entry-level jobs and/or the number of work hours, thus reducing the number of opportunities for young people or people with no experience to become employed. The costs of raising the minimum wage are passed on to the consumer in the form of higher prices.
Froyum:
Let’s be clear: taxpayers are subsidizing fellow workers’ poverty wages, and low wages are driving our young families out of rural areas. Instead of helping Iowans have dignity and stability by ensuring they can support their own families with a full-time job, the current state leadership did the opposite. They took away local control over minimum wages, dropping living wages that local governments had set up. We need to raise the floor AND return local control to the counties and cities who know their communities best.
Ingels:
Honestly, I'm sure there are some making minimum wage, but it is extremely difficult to hire someone at that rate. The going market rate is already higher than that level. Increasing the minimum wage will have the highest burden on small businesses by increasing costs. It may also have a negative impact on those young, first-time job seekers that might start at minimum wage. I could be supportive of a minimum wage increase over time, but not anywhere near some of the proposed levels across the country. I just don't think a doubling of the minimum wage is doable.
Fisher: (did not respond)
Blackcloud:
We must invest in Iowa by increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour and repealing the restrictions imposed on local governments that prevent them from raising it. In doing that, we will stimulate consumer spending, increase tax revenues, and grow our businesses’ bottom lines. It will also reduce income inequality, lower unemployment, reduce employee turnover, and assist Iowans with the cost of living so they can better afford housing and essentials.
Andrews: (did not respond)
McClintock: (did not respond)
