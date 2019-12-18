Hayden Pauls

Offensive tackle

6-foot-4, 263 pounds

Emporia, Kan.

A 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Pauls picked the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Purdue. Pauls was the No. 5 rated prospect in Kansas by 247Sports.

