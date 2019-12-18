Hayden Amos

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWITTER

Offensive line

6-foot-4, 260 pounds

Carlisle

Amos was one of the primary reasons Carlisle rushed for more than 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns this past season. Amos also recorded 36 ½ tackles on defense, including seven tackles for loss.

