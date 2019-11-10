BIRTHDAY Happy Birthday, Elizabeth Cummings! 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Elizabeth Cummings Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Happy Birthday, Elizabeth Cummings! Help celebrate Elizabeth Cummings’ 95th birthday on Nov. 17 with an open house at NewAldaya Lifescapes, 7511 University Ave., hosted by her children. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Elizabeth Cummings Birthday Help Open House Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular VGM seeing record employee baby boom Independence man sentenced for torturing family dog City of Cedar Falls responds to PSO column Election results: Waverly, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights and Dunkerton, etc. Vape store revamp may go up in smoke View All Promotions promotion Faster-loading pages. Skip the surveys. Subscribe for 99¢ promotion 2019 Prep Football Preview Print Ads Transportation AAA TRAVEL AGENCY - Ad from 2019-11-10 3 hrs ago AAA Travel Agency 3366 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-3972 Website Cleaning AMERICLEAN - Ad from 2019-11-08 Nov 8, 2019 Americlean Locally Owned and Operated Since 1988!, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-233-8144 Website Sale ROTH JEWELERS - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 Roth Jewelers 14118 Timberline, Urbandale, IA 50323 608-497-0991 Sale Up in Smoke - Ad from 2019-11-10 3 hrs ago Education UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA - Ad from 2019-11-08 Nov 8, 2019 University of Northern Iowa 125 E. BARTLETT, Cedar Falls, IA 50614 319-273-2761 Website Service CITY OF CEDAR FALLS - Ad from 2019-11-10 3 hrs ago City Of Cedar Falls City Hall: personnel 220 Clay St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-268-5112 Website Sale FACETS BY SUSONG - Ad from 2019-11-10 3 hrs ago Facets By Susong 201 E Tower Park Dr., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-233-5337 Website Other OAKRIDGE REALTORS - Ad from 2019-11-10 3 hrs ago Oakridge Realtors 3313 Terrace Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-5005 Website Sale The Rustic Corner - Ad from 2019-11-10 3 hrs ago The Rustic Corner 413 N Main St, Charles City, IA 50616 641-228-2657 Website Service SCHEELS ALL SPORTS - Ad from 2019-11-10 3 hrs ago Scheels All Sports 4550 15th Ave. South, Fargo, ND 58103 319-277-3033 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.