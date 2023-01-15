 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy Birthday, Don True!

donald true .jpg

Donald True 

Donald True will celebrate his 90th birthday at an open house Jan. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Evansdale AMVETS, 706 Colleen Ave., Evansdale. The event is being hosted by his family.

No invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.

Donald True was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Waterloo, the son of Dorothy True and Clarence Jeppesen. He married the late Beverly True.

There are two children, Suzanne Murphy and Dan True. He has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 215 Elk Run St., Elk Run Heights, IA , 50707.

