NEW YORK—When she was in her 40s, Gretchen Rubin tackled happiness as a project because that’s how Rubin rolls. To be clear, she was happy. She wanted to be happier.
Her quest, resulting in the No. 1 bestseller “The Happiness Project,” inspired people — who are we kidding? women — to shed bad practices and develop far better ones.
The 2009 book launched Gretchen Rubin Inc., which encompasses more titles, book sales of 3.5 million, a community-sourced app (Better) and a podcast (Happier) that has been downloaded 70 million times.
Rubin, 53, is a former editor in chief of the Yale Law Journal and clerk for Supreme Court Justice Sandra O’Connnor. But after only a few years, she quit the law with zero remorse and became a thought leader on inner growth. Rubin lives in a sumptuous Upper East Side triplex, with her husband, Jamie, a private equity fund manager; a daughter (with another in college); and a cockapoo.
She’s in four book groups. For her happiness project, Rubin compiled 92 goals. Her home is Architectural Digest gorgeous. And beyond tidy.
Rubin isn’t a Type A. She’s a Type A Plus.
You know the type. Surgeons who bake heirloom-grain bread for school events. Marathoners who run at 5 a.m. listening to Cervantes in Spanish. Mothers of four who are thinner than they were in grad school. On screen, they’re portrayed by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner.
Now imagine that Type A Plus person telling you how to live, through her blog, podcast and books. Such gumption makes Rubin a polarizing figure. Her background is in law, not psychology, but two years ago Rubin published “The Four Tendencies: The Indispensable Personality Profiles That Reveal How to Make Your Life Better (and Other People’s Lives Better, Too).” She calls her theory “the most major insight I felt I’ve had in my whole life.”
Reviews were not kind. “Breezy but unconvincing work of pop psychology,” wrote Publishers Weekly. “Analysis lacks psychological or scientific grounding, and it can lead to questionable conclusions,” Kirkus noted, calling it “ultimately insubstantial.”
Most likely, Rubin did not read these. She doesn’t look at reviews and profiles of herself, due to “negativity bias,” that adverse comments are more memorable than positive ones.
Rubin never uses the term “self-help,” though her books are labeled as such. In many ways, she is filling the be-a-better-you space long occupied by glossy women’s magazines when they were thriving: fast fixes, quizzes, labels and comfort. This year, Rubin launched two online courses: one on happiness, the other on her four tendencies. About 10,000 people enrolled.
While researching “Tendencies,” she jotted down notes for “Outer Order, Inner Calm,” published this week, a collection of more than 120 random tips and aphorisms, though mainly it’s about clutter.
Yes, clutter.
“If there’s a book that’s been hugely successful, it’s usually a sign that people are really interested in the subject,” says Rubin, a passionate fan of the tidying Netflix sprite Marie Kondo.
Marie Kondo has a specific method and order, Rubin says, whereas “I feel there’s no one way to clear clutter.”
Kondo doesn’t like a lot of books. Rubin’s home is filled with them. Kondo asks if a thing “sparks joy.” Rubin prefers asking “Does this energize me?”
Why are we experiencing this anti-clutter moment? “The world just feels very noisy and overwhelming,” Rubin says. “One way to bring down the noise in your head is to bring down the noise in your environment and to make your life easier and calmer.”
This coming from a woman who cleans friends’ closets for fun. “I’ll spend as long as they let me,” she says. “Usually, they kick me out.”
She wants to help. She needs to help. Her younger sister Elizabeth Craft, a TV writer and producer who co-hosts Rubin’s podcast, wryly dubbed her a “happiness bully.”
“You’re on the fringe. You’re not like normal human beings,” Craft once said to her. “Other people don’t decide they’re never eating cheese again — and stop.”
“You are right,” Craft recalls Rubin responding. “I really am different.”
A blown deadline is preposterous. “She usually delivers early,” says her agent, Christy Fletcher.
“I’m very struck by the range of people who identify with her. She lives in New York and has a life that is somewhat removed from many people,” Fletcher says. “Yet the people who write to her are quite impassioned. There’s something universal about what she’s writing about, the ideas and the experience, that becomes equalizing.”
Rubin’s suggestions tend to be rooted in common sense. She rarely writes about money and celebrity. Fans may not realize that when she mentions “my father-in-law Bob,” she’s referring to former Clinton Treasury secretary Robert Rubin. She calls herself a classic “underbuyer,” a master of thrift, someone who doesn’t have enough gloves in the house when winter arrives — even if that house is decorated by the late designer Mario Buatta, with walls drenched in custom paint and museum-quality wallpaper in the formal dining room.
She’s promoting her clutter book “Outer Order” in more than 25 cities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.