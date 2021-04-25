Hansen expresses gratitude for Partners in Education

CEDAR FALLS –MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center has shared the Partners in Education program with Helen Hansen Elementary School since 1990. The school has been partnered with First National Bank since 2000; Amy Wienands Real Estate since 2018; and John Deery since 2019.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with businesses in our community. Their support of our students, staff and families is remarkable every year. Although our opportunities have looked different this particular school year, our Partners in Education have continued to be generous and flexible. We’re looking forward to connecting in new and innovative ways in the future,” said Principal Savannah Swestka.

Each partner sponsors a Hansen family in need and provides gifts, food and baskets of goodies for them.

On the last day of school assembly, First National Bank gives a Good Citizenship award, 93.5 The Mix gives a communication award and Martin Bros has donated a gift certificate to a parent or parents who have made a deserving contribution to Hansen School.

All Partners donate to various Hansen activities, such as the PTA Carnival and other special events.

