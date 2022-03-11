**WE ARE NOT A SHELTER. WE ARE A NO-KILL 501-C-3 NON-PROFIT RESCUE: To see an animal, you must fill out... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sometimes the zaniest ideas turn into the most incredible experiences.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who allegedly severed his finger while puncturing his girlfriend’s tires and chasing her with a knife over the weeke…
A former Waterloo woman accused of leading her cousin to his death in 2018 has been arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges
Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.
Waterloo Fire Rescue shuttled 88 passengers to airport terminal using school buses during three-hour operation as storm system passed through the Cedar Valley.
A rural Cedar Falls man accused of allowing hundreds of pigs at his farm to die of neglect is now facing bank fraud charges
WATERLOO — Keyon Christian Roby stood quietly as he heard the decision that will send him to prison for life for killing a Cedar Falls man in …
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been charged with allegedly stealing from an elderly relative who was suffering from dementia.
A Waterloo teen accused to taking part in a fatal robbery during a 2021 rainstorm is now also charged with stealing from his alleged accomplice
DES MOINES — One person was killed and two others were critically wounded Monday after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle st…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.