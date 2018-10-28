Hannah Dettwiler

HANNAH DETTWILER has joined joined Byrnes & Rupkey Inc. Dettwiler, a marketing specialist, has a BA degree in communications studies with minors in public relations and journalism from the University of Northern Iowa.

