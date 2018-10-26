The University of Northern Iowa's American Chemical Society student chapter, in collaboration with students from the biology, physics and earth science departments, will host their annual "Halloween House" from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today on the second floor of McCollum Science Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
Students will perform Halloween-themed science demonstrations and supervisehands-on activities in rooms such as "Pirates' Cove," "Frankenstein's Lab," "Dirt Discoveries" and "Milkyway Madness." The hands-on activities are intended for children, and costumes are encouraged. Children of all ages and the whole family will find the science demonstrations entertaining and informative.
"Halloween House is a fun experience for parents and kids alike. Students work very hard to put on a great series of demos to amaze and teach the public about science. Come and join the fun!" said Madeline Roach, co-vice president of the American Chemical Society student chapter.
"Kids don't understand how exciting science can be until they see it in action. There's nothing like giving someone their first taste of the wonder that science can inspire. We have fun, the kids have fun and we all learn something," said Joseph Tibbs, co-president of the Physics Club and social chair of the American Chemical Society student chapter.
"Halloween House" is organized by the UNI Student Chapter of the American Chemical Society, Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society, the UNI Physics Club, the Gamma Sigma Chapter of The Society of Sigma Gamma Epsilon, UNI Pre-Med Club and UNI STEM Ambassadors. The event encompasses STEM activities.
