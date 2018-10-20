Halloween Dance

Time: 7-10:30 p.m. today
Location: National Cattle Congress Pavilion, 227 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
Sponsor: Exchange Club of Waterloo
Why should the KIDS get all the HALLOWEEN fun?!
Gather all your ghosts and ghouls...
We're throwing a Halloween themed costume party!
Costumes are optional, but it's going to be a scary GOOD time!
Dance the night away AND support some GREAT causes!
Ages 21+
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $35 (includes appetizers)
VIP Tables for 8 still available via the ticketing site
DJ Entertainment by Eric Lewis
Costume contest and TONS of prizes!!
Cash bar: $4 Boo Boo Lemonades & Vodka Toxics
Spooky appetizers
Halloween games & photobooth!!
Proceeds to benefit:
Child Abuse Prevention
Salvation Army
Family & Children's Council
Irving Elementary
