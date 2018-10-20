Halloween Dance

Time: 7-10:30 p.m. today

Location: National Cattle Congress Pavilion, 227 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo

Sponsor: Exchange Club of Waterloo

Why should the KIDS get all the HALLOWEEN fun?!

Gather all your ghosts and ghouls...

We're throwing a Halloween themed costume party!

Costumes are optional, but it's going to be a scary GOOD time!

Dance the night away AND support some GREAT causes!

Ages 21+

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $35 (includes appetizers)

VIP Tables for 8 still available via the ticketing site

DJ Entertainment by Eric Lewis

Costume contest and TONS of prizes!!

Cash bar: $4 Boo Boo Lemonades & Vodka Toxics

Spooky appetizers

Halloween games & photobooth!!

Proceeds to benefit:

Child Abuse Prevention

Salvation Army

Family & Children's Council

Irving Elementary

