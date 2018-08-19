+2 
Haley Krall

Krall

HALEY KRALL, ALLIE NOBLE and KEEGAN FAYRAM have been promoted at North Star Community Services in Waterloo. Krall has been has been promoted to director of services. She has been with North Star since 2006, and previously was the day habilitation manager. Noble has been promoted to assistant director of day habilitation services. She has been with North Star since 2013 and previously was the day habilitation activities manager. Fayram has been promoted to day habilitation activities coordinator. She has been with North Star since 2018 and previously was a day habilitation specialist.

+2 
Allie Noble

Noble
+2 
Keegan Fayram

Fayram

 

