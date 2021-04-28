Hailey- ADOPTION PENDING

MY STORY: Hailey came to CBHS from a partnering animal rescue organization. Unfortunately upon arrival at the shelter, we found... View on PetFinder
Chad Koch, 41, was pulled over in Hardin County on Sunday, April 18, after a witness reported seeing a gray vehicle traveling east on Highway 20 almost enter a ditch and hit another vehicle, according to court records.
Four people arrived at local hospitals early Saturday morning after reports of a brawl in the parking lot of Flirt’s Gentlemens Club, according to police records.
Cedar Falls ranks in the top 10% for Iowa along with the Cedar Valley's Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Hudson high schools.
A Cedar Falls physician who was charged in 2017 with failing to provide appropriate pain management to multiple patients has gotten his license reinstated.
Danaesha Martin said she wasn’t told what was about to happen when she lured her cousin at the request of her ex-boyfriend. She didn’t have to be told.
A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly left a dog to starve to death in a crate.
A Marco’s Pizza driver was sent to 1257 Ravenwood Road around 8:45 p.m. Friday night when an active robbery was reported. The victim sustained minor injuries and his cellphone was taken, according to police.
One person has been arrested in an early morning shooting in Waterloo.
Q: Is the Courier going to print anymore “Cedar Valley Memory II” books?
The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as 26-year-old Juan Murillo of Hampton.
