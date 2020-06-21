GUEST COLUMN: Trouble every day and for centuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Most communities have a police department, ours being no exception. What we see and hear nationally and worldwide is not lost on Waterloo.

I do believe in the public's safety.

The police are public servants whose job is to provide a service, the same service, to all in any community. They are paid from public dollars, not private or corporate funds. The people are the backbone of any community. The police are there to serve us and maintain the peace. If trouble erupts the public expects officers be summoned to restore peace, not incite, mistreat, abuse or deny anyone's human or constitutional rights.

If laws are allegedly violated, arrests may be made and in only extreme cases forceful measures used – the least needed and in a humane manner. All too often this has not happened, especially for my brothers and sisters who don’t don the pale skin like mine.

I call upon this Waterloo City Council to act by: