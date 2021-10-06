GUEST COLUMN: The griffin and the GOP's authoritarian game plan

Abraham Funchess, in his letter to the editor Sept. 26, correctly identified the divisive nature of the Republican Party in the upcoming election for mayor.

Blaming Mayor Quentin Hart and the police chief for low morale of officers in the police department because of the removal of the griffin logo from the uniforms and cars of the Waterloo police is a failed attempt to tarnish the outstanding job performance of Mayor Hart and the attempts by Chief Joel Fitzgerald to make our outstanding police department even better. It was this mayor and police chief who were responsible for keeping the city safe from violence and mob action seen in other cities following the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis. We should be proud to have removed symbols of the KKK from our police department and question why some want them retained.

There is no doubt about a morale problem among the Waterloo police and elsewhere. The Republican Legislature and governor, by lifting all state restrictions on the purchase and possession of guns, have increased gun violence and made the job of policing more dangerous. The Republicans, using the false narrative that the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution gives everyone the right to arm themselves, have changed the balance of power on the streets and crippled the rule of law. Stopping a car or entering a dwelling to investigate a crime have been made a “sum zero game” for citizen and police alike.

This is the “authoritarian game plan” to destroy our democracy: Make people afraid and eventually call for the elimination of protection against search and seizure; the presumption of innocence; trial by jury and the safeguards of our constitution, state and federal.

See what these same Republican authoritarians have done in Texas: awarding virtually anyone a $10,000 bounty judgment against any person who assists in any way a woman who is seeking an abortion. These people are enemies of democracy and will continue to divide us, silence us, and continue to tell the “big lie” until they have taken our freedom as they did in Germany, Italy and Japan.

More than 400,000 Americans gave their lives in World War II to free the world of authoritarian dictators. Who will free us?

Dave Dutton is the Republican former county attorney of Black Hawk County. Mary Dutton is former chair of the Bremer/Black Hawk League of Women Voters.

Dave Dutton is the Republican former county attorney of Black Hawk County. Mary Dutton is former chair of the Bremer/Black Hawk League of Women voters.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1