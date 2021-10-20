GUEST COLUMN: It's not Republicans who are trying to divide us

Dave and Mary Dutton, in their guest column in The Courier on Oct 6, accused local Republicans of trying to divide the citizens of Waterloo regarding the upcoming election for mayor. They stated we are attempting to use the removal of the griffin from police cars and uniforms to place blame on Mayor Quentin Hart and Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald for the low morale of the Waterloo Police Department. The removal of the griffin is just one element. Department policy has as much to do with low morale as anything else.

The Duttons give credit to the mayor and chief for keeping our city safe in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Our officers were ordered to take a knee before potential rioters instead of dispersing unruly crowds, and some downtown business owners were forced to arm themselves and defend their property on their own. Waterloo police have had their hands tied when it comes to how and when our laws are enforced and how they defend themselves when attacks to their persons occur.

The Duttons also state that Gov. Kim Reynolds and the state Legislature, by enabling and enforcing our Second Amendment rights, have made it more dangerous for police and citizens, alike. They claim that every citizen’s right to bear arms is a “false narrative” and this somehow “changed the balance of power on the streets and crippled the rule of law.” These claims are false and a desperate change to the topic at hand. Legal gun owners are not the problem when it comes to law enforcement and public safety; criminals and the weapons they bear, illegally, are.

The “authoritarian game plan” mentioned says Republicans are trying to “make people afraid and eventually call for the elimination of protection against search and seizure; the presumption of innocence; trial by jury and the safeguards of our constitution, state and federal.” The Fourth, Fifth and Sixth amendments to the Constitution address these principles of freedom, and Republicans wholeheartedly stand by them.

The Duttons also claim Republicans “are the enemies of democracy and will continue to divide us, silence us and continue to tell the “big lie” until they have taken our freedom as they did in Germany, Italy and Japan.” In pre-war Germany, the Nazi’s injected race and ethnicity into every subject, dividing the populace and creating an “us versus them” mentality. They took over all media, public education, and banned books. Citizens were not allowed to travel freely, and those who were had to have papers to present upon demand. These are not the principles and actions of the Republican Party. Rather it’s the principles and actions of those who accuse Republicans of those very things.

It is stated that Mr. Dutton is the Republican former Black Hawk County attorney at the end of the article. While technically true, Mr. Dutton is in fact a registered Democrat and has been for at least a decade. His article is not the opinion of a disenfranchised Republican, but just another tactic used to divert attention from the reality that Waterloo needs a change in leadership before it’s too late.

Donald Share is a retired local business owner and member of the Black Hawk County Republican Party. This column represents the view of the county party.

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0