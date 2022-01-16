GUEST COLUMN: Cedar Falls zoning ordinance needs tweaking

It seems comments from the Jan. 3 Cedar Falls City Council meeting have been creating much uproar. I wanted to address the rumors regarding what transpired. To be clear, there is no downtown building permit moratorium in place at this time. Nothing has changed as nothing has been fully discussed or voted on.

First and foremost, neither I nor anyone else on council is against economic development. What we are against is over-building, under-parking, and lost transparency in the process.

The new form-based zoning essentially erases all of the old zoning the city has used for decades. This “traditional” zoning has evolved, has been added to and updated numerous times every year since it was founded in 1970. Currently we have 29 different zoning districts in Cedar Falls. It is this traditional zoning that has led to the success of our community. It has allowed us to win numerous awards. It has made Cedar Falls a destination not only for our downtown but for our quality of life for our citizens. It has attracted people of all ages, retired folks, students, and young adults starting out, and everywhere in between.

The form-based zoning eliminates transparency and oversight. It eliminates the public process of Planning and Zoning review and puts the decision making in the hands of unelected staff. That is unacceptable. What gets approved for building will be subject to the “zoning review board’s”, as it is called, whim and can “float” from one opinion to another without council scrutiny.

The adopted form-based zoning allows for new under-parked development, establishes inconvenient and inefficient remote parking for new dwellings, and will cannibalize parking spots the current downtown merchants rely on for their customer parking. If we’re going to alter the building requirements for residential infrastructure, we have to make sure we support and maintain the retail climate and have proper parking infrastructure in place. Cedar Falls does not have mass transit to bring in large numbers of customers without cars. The newly passed form-based zoning relies heavily on mass transit. It’s not a fit for our community.

At our last City Council meeting a discussion of a moratorium on building permits was proposed. As we discussed the components of such moratorium it was decided we were getting “too far into the weeds.” We realize a building permit moratorium is too broad of language and it would be detrimental. More discussion will be had at the next council meeting (Tuesday night) to determine if we do indeed have a moratorium, what it will pertain to, and/or if we repeal the current form-base zoning. If repeal happens, we could then pull out the desirable components and add them to our current 29 district zoning ordinances as makes sense for each district with stakeholder input now that the consequences and potential unintended consequences are better known. This would be a good compromise to develop something of a hybrid zoning ordinance, “best of both worlds” so to speak.

Discussion needs to be had on a parking ramp. A request for proposals to build a parking ramp need to be made. Management of the ramp and ongoing maintenance would need to be discussed as well. Not an easy or quick process.

I welcome all opinions and they will be shared with council and city staff.

Daryl Kruse is Ward 3 City Council representative in Cedar Falls.

