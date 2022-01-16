GUEST COLUMN: Carrying on Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

After finishing his residency requirements for his doctoral degree in systematic theology at Boston University, Martin Luther King Jr., along with his wife, Coretta, had to decide where they would begin their careers. She had finished her studies at the New England Conservatory of Music. He had been offered jobs to teach at a few elite universities, but looked forward to pursuing a pastorate at a Baptist church instead. They discussed where to relocate for their ministerial vocation: Coretta did not wish to return to the South; however, Martin wanted to find their first home together somewhere below the Mason-Dixon line. He won out, and he accepted the call to become senior pastor at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama.

King considered himself to be “just a country preacher,” despite his superlative academic achievements and proven oratorical skills. Needless to say, the members of Dexter, a distinguished congregation in the city, were elated to have someone fill their pulpit who was well educated at a prestigious university in the North. In spite of the challenges of racial segregation in the city of Montgomery as opposed to the less stringent racial policies and insensitivities in the Boston collegiate environment, Martin believed he could serve his parishioners well both spiritually and socio-culturally.

He and Coretta arrived in Montgomery shortly after the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, which ruled the 1896 “separate, but equal” decision of Plessy v. Ferguson unconstitutional. Then, on Aug. 28, 1955, a young teenager from Chicago, Emmett Till, who was visiting his cousins in Money, Mississippi, was brutally murdered for allegedly flirting with a store clerk who happened to be a white woman. This tragic homicide motivated by racial bigotry became national news as Till’s mother, Mamie, ensured that the disfigurement of her son was depicted around the world.

Meanwhile, the officers of the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Montgomery were seeking to end segregation on the city buses. A few attempts had been made before Rosa Parks, a seamstress and member of the branch who was a well-respected citizen, decided on Dec. 1 of that year not to get up and move to the back of the bus upon the driver’s command. The people of Montgomery, especially a group of professional women, proposed and disseminated the idea of a bus boycott. The leaders of the NAACP ran with their proposal, and on Dec. 5, 1955, the Montgomery Bus Boycott began.

In his church, Martin had initiated various new programs, one of which focused on community outreach. Consequently, Martin was asked to be the spokesperson of the movement to desegregate the buses. After some deliberation, he agreed. And the rest, as they say, is history.

King neither set out nor sought to become the leader of what developed into the classic Civil Rights Era of 1955 to 1968. He simply wanted to practice his Christian faith as the pastor of a congregation in the South. However, because of his emphasis on neighborly love and social uplift, and his ability eloquently to communicate what the people felt, thought, and endured at a visceral level, he was catapulted into the limelight of the nonviolent struggle for fundamental civil and human rights — eventuating in a concern for all people, regardless of race, who were disinherited from the ability to fulfill life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Martin was chosen to mentor a community in making a substantive difference in the structure, policies, and services of their society. He performed this role foisted upon him remarkably well, so much so that at his death from assassination in 1968, he was heralded as the “Prince of Peace” of the 20th century.

The lesson herein comes from the mouth of Martin himself: “Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve.” He sought to instill in us the principle of the dignity and worth of all human beings. He was wont to declare, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” And he challenged all of us to demand as the biblical prophet Amos, “let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

Let us go and do likewise!

The Rev. Michael D. Blackwell is director emeritus for multicultural education at the University of Northern Iowa and president and executive director of Project for the Beloved Community Inc.

