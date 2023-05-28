Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thank you, Cedar Valley.

The generosity of the Cedar Valley and the support for the services provided by Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center was on full display again this year at the fourth annual Mental Health Awareness Breakfast. Nearly 700 participants joined us for “Breakfast with Bette” and helped honor the contributions of Bette Wubbena, who was instrumental in this endeavor since its inception.

During this year’s event, our panel of mental health experts, shared stories that instilled a sense of urgency, with an underlying message of gratitude and hope. This gathering has become the largest fundraising event for a nonprofit entity in Black Hawk County, raising more than $100,000 to support the efforts of the mental health center to meet the mental health needs of our community.

As you have heard, mental disorders affect one in every five individuals or approximately 54 million Americans. While stigma remains our biggest barrier, the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Agency message to America is this: “Behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover.” The impact of COVID-19 on our nation’s mental health has illustrated the importance of this message.

The support this community has offered to our organization and the staff who provide these essential services for over 73 years, is so very much appreciated. Through the thoughtfulness of all who support mental health, we will continue our mission to educate our community, reduce stigma, promote prevention and early intervention and provide services and support to those impacted by mental health who have no voice.