GUEST COLUMN: 10 perfect last-minute Christmas gift ideas

Tis the season to give that perfect gift to that special person in your life. Shopping’s tough. Size? Color? Cost? Too much? Too little? Shop online, or brave the elements and head to the stores? What to do? What to do? If only someone could or would come up with that “perfect gift?” That gift that fits perfectly into every possible category and situation. That gift that would actually bring a smile to that special person’s face. That gift that says, “Yea, I did it. I actually did it. The gift of all gifts.” Well, my friend, here are 10 gifts that are absolutely perfect to give, and they will fit your budget. You can thank me later. Here are those 10 perfect gifts:
The gift of appreciation
- . We all should appreciate what we have just a little more, don’t you think? Appreciate what you have. Count your blessings. Take time to simply enjoy.
The gift of generosity
- . There is a powerful underlying theme from the “Good Book,” and that is from the Gospel of St. Luke, chapter six, verse 38. Nope, you gotta look it up yourself! Giving is fun.
The gift of encouragement
- . Every now and then, we all can use a little boost. Everyone’s going through something, and the gift of encouragement can go a long way to help. And it doesn’t cost anything.
- The gift of
hope
- . When one loses hope, life ceases to be fun. In 2022, take a chance and hope it’s gonna be a great year. Every good things begins with hope. Plus, hope is easy to lose.
- The gift of
prayer
- . I don’t think I’ve ever been turned down when I’ve asked someone if I could pray for or with them. We all need a little help from above, don’t we? And ya know, it just might help.
- The gift of
optimism
- . Ah, the twin brother of hope. Forget the “half-full glass” thinking. An optimist always sees the way things could be and then tries to make it a reality. Remember Robert Kennedy’s quote.
- The gift of
forgiveness and apology
- . I don’t exactly know how one really does this, but just forgive and let it go. And don’t be too proud or stubborn to say, “I’m sorry. Will you forgive me?”
- The gift of
humor
- . Enjoy life and laugh, laugh and laugh some more. Oh and by the way, laugh at yourself. Everyone else is! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH. Always have one funny joke ready to tell.
- The gift of
time. Remember the greatest and most important things in life are not things
- . Every year we lose loved ones. Now is the time to spend precious time with them. Don’t miss special occasions.
- The gift of
unconditional love and acceptance
- . That “turn the other cheek” thing Jesus talks about is really powerful. It comes from simple unconditional love.
Here’s one more — the gift of unity. Politics has certainly polarized everyone. Can’t we disagree and still be great friends? That would be so nice.
So there you have it, gifts you can give all year around and for any occasion at all or no occasion. Any one of these gifts given to that special person in your life or anyone in your life for that matter is sure to bring a smile to their face. Guaranteed.
The Rev. John Sheda is pastor at Living Water Church in Independence.