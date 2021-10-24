Grundy Center Schools Awards grants to staff

GRUNDY CENTER — The Grundy Center School Foundation is excited to announce they were able to award all the grant applications this year. The number of applications was down from previous years but additionally the contributions that came in were less than previous years. Regardless, the Foundation was able to award twelve grants thanks to the contributions from parents, alumni, friends, organizations and businesses. We are so fortunate for the outstanding support the Foundation receives to continue awarding grants for programs or supplies that budgets don’t necessarily allow. Because of the continuous support, the Grundy Center Community School District Foundation was able to award grants totaling $9,461.89 ranging from pre-kindergarten Science & Nutrition kits to K-12 Robotics supplies for four teams.