Grundy Center Schools Awards grants to staff

GRUNDY CENTER — The Grundy Center School Foundation is excited to announce they were able to award all the grant applications this year. The number of applications was down from previous years but additionally the contributions that came in were less than previous years. Regardless, the Foundation was able to award twelve grants thanks to the contributions from parents, alumni, friends, organizations and businesses. We are so fortunate for the outstanding support the Foundation receives to continue awarding grants for programs or supplies that budgets don’t necessarily allow. Because of the continuous support, the Grundy Center Community School District Foundation was able to award grants totaling $9,461.89 ranging from pre-kindergarten Science & Nutrition kits to K-12 Robotics supplies for four teams.
The Foundation was established in 1991 with the purpose of raising funds in order to provide financial assistance to the school for projects and materials which normally wouldn’t be possible through the regular school budget. The grants enable students in the school district to have up-to-date curricular items for state-of-the-art teaching. To date, grants have been awarded in excess of $260,000.
In other business, Phil Johnson agreed to serve for another six-year term on the Foundation Board. Officers elected were Kathy Zeiner, President; Kathy Mock, Vice President; and Phil Johnson, Secretary/Treasurer. Superintendent Robert Hughes serves as Executive Director, Steven Martens is the current School Board representative, and the remaining Trustees are Erika Allen, Wendy Muller and Kathy Ross.