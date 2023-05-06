DES MOINES — Grundy Center was recently recognized for the community’s accomplishments in health improvement initiatives.

The Healthiest State Initiative presented the city with a 2023 Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award during an April 20 ceremony.

Laura Jackson, executive vice president of health equity, access and improvement for Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, said that Grundy Center along with Bettendorf and Hiawatha will each receive $5,000 "to continue improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of their communities.”

Some noteworthy achievements that Grundy Center cited in its application include:

Built new tennis and pickleball courts.

Added new park equipment and making surface upgrades such as new, accessible sidewalks and restrooms at sports fields.

Enhanced the Community Garden by repairing 36 plots and implemented the Grow an Extra Row program for produce gleaning.

Created a youth leadership program to encourage student engagement.

UnityPoint Family Medicine – Grundy Center and Grundy County Memorial Hospital sponsor the Walk With a Doc program to encourage movement and interaction with local physicians.

Walk with Ease program was integrated into Grundy County Memorial Hospital’s Diabetes Prevention Program.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the healthiest communities in Iowa,” Crystal Petersen, hospital dietitian and chairperson of the Grundy Center community wellness committee, said in a news release. “Strong partnerships between organizations like the school district, the city of Grundy Center, the hospital, the local primary care clinic, the Grundy Family YMCA, and other organizations bring these wellness initiatives to life and make it possible for Grundy Center to be a place where health and wellness are priorities.”

Grundy Center's $5,000 will be used to continue efforts of the more than 15-year-old wellness committee to intentionally create opportunities where making the healthy choice is the easy choice for everyone.

