MY STORY: Grizzley came to CBHS as an owner surrender. AGE: Approximately 2 years. TRICKS & COMMANDS: Grizzley doesn't know... View on PetFinder
June 26, 1993—April 14, 2021
Authorities have charged a Des Moines couple after their 16-year-old special needs son was found severely malnourished and zip-tied to a chair at the workplace of his mother.
EVANSDALE – A flag flown in the front yard of a home has some residents riled up, but officials say there’s nothing they can do about it.
Man whose car was rear-ended in Friday accident at U.S. Highway 218 and Marigold Drive taken to a hospital.
"I think all of us should strive in our lives to be the kind of person that she was — that gave of herself so freely."
Aldi, a German-owned discount supermarket chain, wants to build a two-story, 20,288-square foot location on around 4 1/2 acres on Brandilynn Boulevard in Cedar Falls.
The attackers took her money and food and fled the scene.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
A 63-year-old farmer died Thursday night when a planter he was working on fell on top of him.
Occupants tried to beat out the flames with coat, and poured beer on the fire used water to douse the blaze
