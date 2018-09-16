Greg Saul

GREG SAUL, president and CEO of PIPAC Health & Life Insurance Brokerage in Cedar Falls, has received the Golden Eagle Award from the Leading Producers Round Table of the National Association of Health Underwriters. The award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated professional excellence in the insurance industry.

