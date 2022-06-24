Green signs with Milwaukee as an undrafted free agent

CEDAR FALLS -- Former Northern Iowa guard and two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year AJ Green signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, Thursday.

According to a university press release, the deal provides Green and the Bucks the flexibility to have the 6-foot-5 guard spend time on the Bucks as well as the Wisconsin Herd, the organization's G-League affiliate.

A four-star guard out of Cedar Falls High School, Green declared for the NBA Draft in April after a career in which he averaged 17.8 points while leading the Panthers to two regular season conference championships.

Green joins the (51-31) Milwaukee Bucks as an undrafted free agent.

Last season, led by former two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks lost in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Green will mark the eleventh Panther to earn NBA experience when he makes his professional debut which is expected to occur during the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

The Summer League takes place in Las Vegas, July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center on the Campus of UNLV.

Milwaukee's first Summer League contest, against the Brooklyn Nets, will be on Friday, July 8 at 6 p.m. That game is available on NBA TV.

