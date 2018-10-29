ROBERT BLAIN
CEDAR FALLS --- After Korea and Vietnam, one would think any economic cooperation would have been baby steps conditional on the Communists' behavior improving, but no. Our crooked government (Congress and Executive) allowed the wholesale shipment of technology, know-how, funding, etc. to China, so some traitorous .S. corporations could make more money and seriously weaken this country. You could take all of the resulting increased corporate profits since the betrayal began and they’d pale in comparison to what it will cost the U.S. in additional national security costs.
Oh, by the way Mr. American Ag, your greed far exceeds your consideration for this country as a whole, your love for the other American people and your respect for how they make/made a living via our industrial base. As long as foreign ag sales (funded by the butchering of the U.S. industrial base) lined your pockets, then you said the hell with everything else including massive trade deficits, the Chinese thievery of everything from engineering secrets to critical national defense research, and the explosive growth of Chinese anti-U.S. weaponry. Greed and false pride has consumed U.S. ag.
