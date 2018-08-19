Letters to the Editor logo

 

MARY McCALLEY

CEDAR FALLS -- Mary Potter's letter Aug. 8 is a terrific idea. It prompted me to write about the "strangers" we met at the Irish Fest Aug. 5. A gentleman offered help with our lawn chairs; a lady gave my son a High Kings' signed poster he prizes; a young woman danced with my son to the Screaming Orphans which pleased him; a vendor added an extra scone although we paid for one; the same vendor shared their tent overhang as the sky opened up; and a dear soul, as wet as we, helped get our dripping chairs into the car.

"Strangers" --- not really; each is a caring citizen and part of our community. My son with Down syndrome had a ball and sang "Singing in the Rain" as we ventured from one overhang to another going to the car.

It was a wonderfully gratifying experience. My appreciation for each of the folks who shared themselves with us and for this friendly community where we live.

