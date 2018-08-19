MARY McCALLEY
CEDAR FALLS -- Mary Potter's letter Aug. 8 is a terrific idea. It prompted me to write about the "strangers" we met at the Irish Fest Aug. 5. A gentleman offered help with our lawn chairs; a lady gave my son a High Kings' signed poster he prizes; a young woman danced with my son to the Screaming Orphans which pleased him; a vendor added an extra scone although we paid for one; the same vendor shared their tent overhang as the sky opened up; and a dear soul, as wet as we, helped get our dripping chairs into the car.
"Strangers" --- not really; each is a caring citizen and part of our community. My son with Down syndrome had a ball and sang "Singing in the Rain" as we ventured from one overhang to another going to the car.
It was a wonderfully gratifying experience. My appreciation for each of the folks who shared themselves with us and for this friendly community where we live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.