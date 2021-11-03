Grassley: Election results are warning for Biden and Democrats

Tuesday’s election results should send a clear signal to the Biden administration and Democratic congressional leaders that American voters aren’t buying what they’re selling, Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday.

“I hope it’s a bellwether sending a signal clearly that these extreme views of $4.2 trillion beyond the $2 trillion appropriated in March isn’t reasonable and ought to halt,” the Iowa Republican told reporters.

Republicans won an upset victory in the Virginia governor’s race and nearly defeated the incumbent Democratic New Jersey governor, and conservatives won city and school races around the country, including in some Iowa communities.

“I was happy with the results,” said Grassley, who will be seeking re-election in 2022.

For Republicans, however, “our fight isn’t over,” he said. “We’ve got to take back the Senate majority to get this economy back on track.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds agreed the results showed voters “don’t like what’s happening … the overreach and the impact” of Biden administration policies.

Iowa school board results suggest to her that parents “made the determination that they weren’t going to be told to go home and shut up, that these are their children and they’re going to engage in the process.”

Inflation, the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis, defunding the police and “whether the (Department of Justice) ought to treat parents like domestic terrorists” all played out in the elections, Grassley said.

“These were all issues on the ballot yesterday all over the country,” he said. “Not each of those issues was on the ballot in every community, but were factors in many races, Grassley added.

“I’ve heard some places that some what you might call conservatives won and other places where they lost. All I can do is accept the voters’ decisions,” he said.

In Iowa, Reynolds said, election results validated what she and legislative Republicans are doing to cut taxes, grow the economy and provide opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0