- Time: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
- Details: There will be a 100-mile "Gran" as well as the shorter (50-mile) "Medio" Fondo. Both rides depart from SingleSpeed Brewery on Main Street in the Cedar Falls Downtown District at 8 a.m. The block party (FondoFest) is free and open to the public, from noon to 9 p.m. Main Street will be closed from First to Third streets. SingleSpeed Brewing Co. beers and food from downtown restaurants will be available on the street. This year's schedule is full of fun beginning at 1 p.m. with Checker and the Bluetones, 3:30 p.m. with Never The Less and closing out the night thanks to the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center we will be featuring Ripe.
