Recently a lawsuit was filed in the Iowa courts alleging Gov. Reynolds had violated open records law by purposely disregarding formal requests to view her office’s public records between April 2020 and April 2021. In many cases such a serious breach of law has led to removal of office.

However, in her case, a convenient settlement was reached where she admitted no guilt and the attorneys' fees of $135,000 to be paid by the "state," meaning you and me. Something smells really fishy here.

She and her party also quickly passed Senate File 478 establishing an "arbitration panel" to decide fairness of any state audits consisting of one person from the department involved, one at the governor's discretion, and our state auditor. Thus, two Republican members can repeatedly vote down one Democrat, resulting in her total control of future attempts to secure official papers from state agencies for an audit. Under such an absurd arrangement, this new panel can decide whether our elected state auditor can do an audit on any state office, which greatly restricts him from the duties we pay him to do.