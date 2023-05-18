That Republican/Big Trucking pushed law that gives immunity from lawsuits over a certain amount when big rig trucks cause crashes when going too fast in fog or on ice, needs some safety or legal organization with enough gumption to challenge it. They didnt give the same immunity to drivers of other vehicles. See Iowa Constitution Article 1, Bill of Rights section 6. Republicans have given such “immunities” and “priviliges”, and “favored status” in the laws to police, hunters, owners/operators of big animal confinement facilities, because these are where their votes and election funding come from. None come from the victims who get ran over by 96,000-pound big rigs, or from nondangerous non-attacking citizens shot in the back, or from the animals that are exploited, treated cruel, wounded, or chased by motor vehicles by hunters. Jurors should decide how much money should be awarded for damages, including for pain, suffering, permanent injury, or death. Their legislation takes jurors rights away. The trucking lobby has clever excuses as to why we must get this legislation through to stop “nuclear lawsuits, but when a 96,000 pound vehicle crashes into others, it’s a “nuclear crash.”