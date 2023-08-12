It was late summer 1974, and my family was living in Roseville, Minnesota. I was 5 years old, and I had recently received two new dirndl-like dresses: a red one with yellow flowers, and a yellow one with red flowers, both with lacing. I loved them! On the morning I expected to start kindergarten at Central Park Elementary, I awoke all on my own and quickly pulled one of my new dresses over my head (probably the red one). Alarmed that my mother wasn’t already up, I crossed the hall to my parents’ bedroom. At her bedside, I urged my mother awake: “Mom, I have to go to school!” Groggily, she informed me that class didn’t start until later that week. I was disappointed. There I was, all dressed up, with no place to go. May all new students be as excited to start school as I was, and may they all have a special outfit to help give them confidence that first day. And may this enthusiasm and courage continue throughout their education!