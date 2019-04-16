fish fry clip art

Friday, April 19

Event:              All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry

Location:          Gladbrook Memorial Building, 421 Johnston Street

Time:                5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Description:      Hosted by Gladbrook’s Sons of the American Legion

                        Menu includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, roll            $10/person

