BOB KAISER

CEDAR FALLS -- Has anything made you mad today? Let me get you going. If you are a taxpayer you are on the hook for $54 billion in giveaways to legal immigrants. The previous administration felt that they should be provided for for a couple of years and sometimes longer. They gave away the farm and Donald Trump is taking it back. We have homeless people that are not being provided a meal, and yet we are giving to new arrivals.

You don't leave the homeless out there and feed those that just got off the boat. I believe they should only come with sufficient funds or a sponsor that would provide for them until they could get a job and that should be in short time. Heavy on the word job.

I believe you feed your family (citizens) before you feed those that show up at your door. They heard about the milk and honey, but forget about the word job.

