State tournament glance
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Class 2A semifinals
Grundy Center 59, Cascade 49
Treynor 58, Central Decatur 53
Class 1A semifinals
Newell-Fonda 81, Bellevue Marquette 56
West Hancock 59, Montezuma 50
Class 5A championship
W.D.M. Valley 65, Southeast Polk 60
Class 3A championship
Center Point-Urbana 54, North Polk 36
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Class 4A championship
North Scott 50, Marion 49
Class 2A championship
Treynor 48, Grundy Center 30
Class 1A championship
Newell-Fonda 76, West Hancock 52
All-Tournament
CLASS 5A — Shea Fuller (W.D.M. Valley), Maggie McGraw (SE Polk), Caitlin Clark (W.D.M. Dowling), Regan Nesheim (Johnston), Grace Larkins (SE Polk), Zoe Young (W.D.M. Valley), captain.
CLASS 4A — Riley Wright (Marion), Chloe Engelkes (North Scott), Ella Skinner (S.C. Heelan), Megan Meyer (Mason City), Kayba Laube (Marion), Grace Boffeli (North Scott), captain.
CLASS 3A — Ryley Goebel (Center Point-Urbana), Maggie Phipps (North Polk), Kaili Lawson (D.M. Christian), Annika Headington (Waukon), Adrianna Katcher (Center Point-Urbana), Jaedon Murphy (North Polk), captain.
CLASS 1A — Macy Sievers (Newell-Fonda), Amanda Chizek (West Hancock), Tori Michel (Bellevue Marquette), Shateah Wetering (Montezuma), Rachel Leerar (West Hancock), Olivia Larsen (Newell-Fonda), captain.
