State tournament glance

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Class 2A semifinals

Grundy Center 59, Cascade 49

Treynor 58, Central Decatur 53

Class 1A semifinals

Newell-Fonda 81, Bellevue Marquette 56

West Hancock 59, Montezuma 50

Class 5A championship

W.D.M. Valley 65, Southeast Polk 60

Class 3A championship

Center Point-Urbana 54, North Polk 36

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Class 4A championship

North Scott 50, Marion 49

Class 2A championship

Treynor 48, Grundy Center 30

Class 1A championship

Newell-Fonda 76, West Hancock 52

All-Tournament

CLASS 5A — Shea Fuller (W.D.M. Valley), Maggie McGraw (SE Polk), Caitlin Clark (W.D.M. Dowling), Regan Nesheim (Johnston), Grace Larkins (SE Polk), Zoe Young (W.D.M. Valley), captain.

CLASS 4A — Riley Wright (Marion), Chloe Engelkes (North Scott), Ella Skinner (S.C. Heelan), Megan Meyer (Mason City), Kayba Laube (Marion), Grace Boffeli (North Scott), captain.

CLASS 3A — Ryley Goebel (Center Point-Urbana), Maggie Phipps (North Polk), Kaili Lawson (D.M. Christian), Annika Headington (Waukon), Adrianna Katcher (Center Point-Urbana), Jaedon Murphy (North Polk), captain.

CLASS 1A — Macy Sievers (Newell-Fonda), Amanda Chizek (West Hancock), Tori Michel (Bellevue Marquette), Shateah Wetering (Montezuma), Rachel Leerar (West Hancock), Olivia Larsen (Newell-Fonda), captain.

