Gilbertville American Legion Post 714

The American Legion Post 714 in Gilbertville will be the location for a series of fish fry events through March and into April.

Fish fries will be held March 8, 22 and 29 and April 12. Hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 9; children under 6 are free.

