The American Legion Post 714 in Gilbertville will be the location for a series of fish fry events through March and into April.
Fish fries will be held March 8, 22 and 29 and April 12. Hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 9; children under 6 are free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.