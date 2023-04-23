We woke up last Sunday to another mass shooting, this time at a Sweet 16 party in Alabama. This on the heels of mass shootings in Kentucky and at a school in Tennessee. So what do we read on the front page? Republicans in Des Moines want to make it easier for currently ineligible people to possess and carry guns, such as people who are addicted to alcohol or those where there is a probable cause to believe they’re a danger to themselves or others. Our tone-deaf representatives are apparently not hearing the outpouring of grief and rage across the country in response to 31 mass shootings in the first 17 days of April, and 160 so far this year.