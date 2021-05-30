Get your char on!

Grilling is a primal instinct – and a summertime ritual.

And every backyard grillmaster worth their seasoned salt keeps a few easy – but delicious – recipes in their chef's apron pocket, like these recipes from Chef Jim Nadeau. So fire up the grill! These are meals your family will want every night, but are just as great for entertaining guests.

And yes, it’s easy to mess up on the grill, no matter how good you are with the tongs. Nadeau, who is executive chef at Jorgensen Plaza/Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls, has shared his grilling tips to avoid those mistakes.

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Fresh Mozzarella and Grilled Beef Steak Tomatoes

4 each 5-ounce fresh chicken breasts

1 cup Italian dressing

1-gallon zipper-locking plastic food storage bag

4 each 1-ounce slices of fresh Belgioioso Mozzarella cheese

1 large beef steak tomato, cut into 4 slices

Place 4 chicken breasts in the zipper-locking plastic bag and add Italian dressing. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight in the refrigerator.