Get your char on!

Grilling is a primal instinct – and a summertime ritual.
And every backyard grillmaster worth their seasoned salt keeps a few easy – but delicious – recipes in their chef's apron pocket, like these recipes from Chef Jim Nadeau. So fire up the grill! These are meals your family will want every night, but are just as great for entertaining guests.
And yes, it’s easy to mess up on the grill, no matter how good you are with the tongs. Nadeau, who is executive chef at Jorgensen Plaza/Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls, has shared his grilling tips to avoid those mistakes.
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Fresh Mozzarella and Grilled Beef Steak Tomatoes
4 each 5-ounce fresh chicken breasts
1 cup Italian dressing
1-gallon zipper-locking plastic food storage bag
4 each 1-ounce slices of fresh Belgioioso Mozzarella cheese
1 large beef steak tomato, cut into 4 slices
Place 4 chicken breasts in the zipper-locking plastic bag and add Italian dressing. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight in the refrigerator.
Place chicken breasts on the grill and cook for 4 minutes on one side. Flip the chicken breast to the other side. Spray tomato slices with cooking spray and place on the grill. After 2 minute,s turn the tomatoes. After 4 to 6 minutes, turn chicken over and check the internal temp using a meat thermometer inserted into thickest part. It should read 165 F.
Place slices of Mozzarella on top of each chicken breast to melt. Top with grilled tomatoes and serve.
Serves 4.
Grilled Salmon with Mango Salsa
For Mango Salsa:
1 cup frozen mango cubes
2 tablespoon minced red onion
1 tablespoon minced green pepper
1 tablespoon minced red pepper
½ jalapeno, minced
Mix all ingredients together in a medium size bowl and hold refrigerated for service
For Salmon:
¼ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
Juice from 1 lemon
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1-gallon zipper-locking plastic food storage bag
4 each 4- or 5-ounces salmon fillets
Add ingredients, except salmon, in the gallon bag and mix together marinade. Add the salmon fillets to the bag and marinate for 30 minute. Grill for 3 minutes on one side; turn and grill for 3 minutes on the other, or until internal temp reads 145 F on a meat thermometer.
Grilled Boneless Pork Chops
½ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
Juice from 1 orange and the zest
½ tablespoon of tarragon, fresh or dry
1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 gallon zipper-locking plastic bag
4 each 4- to 5-ounces boneless pork chops
4 fluid ounces your favorite barbecue sauce
Place all ingredients in the gallon bag, except chops, and mix together. Add chops to the bag, close and marinate for 30 to 40 minutes. (Chops can be marinated overnight in the refrigerator.)
Heat up the grill. Place chops on grill and grill for 3 to 5 minutes on one side, then turn chops and grill 4 minutes more, or until the internal temp is 145 F on a meat thermometer inserted at the thickest part of the meat.
Brush chops with your favorite barbecue sauce and serve.
Serves 4.
Grilled Shrimp with Cherry Tomatoes
20 16-20 frozen peeled and de-veined shrimp, tail on and thawed
20 each cherry tomatoes
1 cup balsamic vinaigrette
1 each lemon juice and zest
1 gallon zipper-locking plastic bag
4 wooden long skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes
Place all ingredients in plastic bag and marinate for at least 30 minutes. Skewer shrimp on soaked wooden skewers, alternating shrimp and tomatoes. Grill for 3 minutes each side until shrimp reaches an internal temp of 145 F when tested with a meat thermometer. Serve.
Serves 4.