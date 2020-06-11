× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A meadow-inspired green, “Back to Nature” is Behr Paint’s choice to connect with nature and bring the outside indoors. Just as plants release oxygen into the air, this biophilic green helps purify and promote balance in the home.

“’Back to Nature’ encourages us to reengage the natural world, which we know can have a real, positive impact on our well-being. Everyone has a different way of engaging with nature. Whether you’re biking on a forest path, canoeing on a lake or walking on the beach, green is prevalent in nearly every outdoor landscape – it is easily nature’s favorite color,” said Erika Woelfel, Behr vice president of color and creative services.

The slightly-yellow based green can transform kitchen cabinetry with a neutral look and makes small spaces feel more open and airy. Use it in the mudroom for a sense of vitality, or in the bathroom for spa-like appeal.

Or introduce similiar shades of green into your decor through furnishings, pillows and artwork.

However you choose to get back to nature, the look will feel fresh and restful.

